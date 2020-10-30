Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : Landmark Studio Group and ORWO Studios Cast Lead Roles in Supernatural Thriller Series 'Safehaven,' Set for Production in January 2021

True Blood's Stephen Moyer, Belle Shouse and Antonio Cipriano Lead Cast in the Brad Turner Directed Series

Landmark Studio Group 'Landmark' (Willy's Wonderland), a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, and Louisiana-based production studio, ORWO Studios (Twilight, The Magnificent Seven) announce the casting of rising talent Belle Shouse (Queen America, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Secrets and Lies), Stephen Moyer (True Blood, The Gifted, Fortunate Son), and Antonio Cipriano (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) in the new supernatural thriller series Safehaven.

Directed by Brad Turner (24, Designated Survivor, Homeland) and created by James Seale (30 Below, Throttle) who serve as showrunners, Safehaven (10 x 1 hour episodes) is slated to begin production in January 2021 in Louisiana. Executive producers include Brad Turner, James Seale, Jessica Petelle (Wayward Pines, Bitten), Kevin V. Duncan (Juncture), Thomas P. Vitale (Pandora, Slasher), ORWO Productions' Terry Bird and Jake Seal, Landmark's David Ozer and Tim Rouhana, and Michael Bay's 451 Media Group. Landmark will market the series, which will be distributed by Screen Media Ventures.

Safehaven follows Jenna Frost (Shouse), a fierce, complicated high school comic book artist who must fight to uncover hidden truths after horrifying visions from her drawings come to life threatening everyone around her. Moyer plays John Rayburn, the mysterious new school counselor determined to save her, even if it endangers both of their lives and unearths his own personal demons. Complicating matters is Will (Cipriano), a passionate young man committed to protecting Jenna, who finds herself torn between rejecting his help and her growing feelings for him.

'We have an amazing trio of talent on board now to bring Safehaven to life,' said Landmark's Ozer. 'Stephen Moyer is a globally renowned talent, especially from his starring role in seven seasons of the hit series True Blood, and we have no doubt that with him on board, as well as the rising talents of Belle and Antonio, along with all of the incredible visuals and surprising plot twists that showrunner James Seale and director Brad Turner have planned for the series, that Safehaven will offer huge global appeal,' said Landmark's Ozer.

'We look forward to starting production in January in Louisana, a perfect locale to deliver all the otherworldly aspects of the series, with Brad Turner leading an all-star production team and cast to create the next binge-worthy thriller for audiences later next year,' commented ORWO Studio's Seal.

ABOUT LANDMARK STUDIO GROUP:

Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, is a fully-integrated entertainment company, which aims to create compelling, engaging, and entertaining content for global distribution utilizing internal distribution channels, including Crackle Plus and Screen Media Ventures, or in partnership with third party platforms. Recent projects include the feature film Willy's Wonderland, starring Nicolas Cage; the action film series, Trigger Point, and the television series, SafeHaven. Active projects in development to be produced in Fall 2020 and beyond include the original dramedy series, Flagrant, starring Michael Rapaport. Landmark Studio Group is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT ORWO STUDIOS: ORWO was originally founded in 1909 and is one of the last remaining manufacturers of analogue film (16mm through to 70mm) for: stills photography, cine camera and distribution prints. Orwo Studios, a Louisiana film studio, is a wholly owned subsidiary and benefits from a vertically integrated structure boasting: accommodation, post production, VFX, camera rental, stereopscopic services and advanced virtual set technologies.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.