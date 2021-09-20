Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : September 2021 Investor Presentation
09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
SEPTEMBER 2021
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation (the "Presentation") relates to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment", "CSSE", or the "Company"). This presentation contains various information and projections regarding the Company's business, including its operations through Crackle Plus, a company wholly owned by CSSE, and Landmark Studio Group a majority owned subsidiary of CSSE. There are risks involved in the joint ventures and the Company's business generally, including those discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings that have been made and will be made with the SEC.
Financial information for the year ended December 31, 2020 is derived from our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. Financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 is derived from our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021. Financial information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 is derived from our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021.
This Presentation includes "forward-looking statements" and projections. CSS Entertainment's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements or projections as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and projections include, without limitation, estimates and projections of future performance, which are based on numerous assumptions about sales, margins, competitive factors, industry performance and other factors which cannot be predicted. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, including, among other things: our core strategy; operating income and margin; seasonality; liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds and access to financing sources; free cash flows; revenues; net income; profitability; stock price volatility; future regulatory changes; pricing changes; the ability of the company's content offerings to achieve market
acceptance, the company's success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors; the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations; the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 and other filings that have been and will be made with the SEC. Should one or more of these material risks occur or should the underlying assumptions change or prove incorrect, the actual results of operations are likely to vary from the projections and the variations may be material and adverse. The forward-looking statements and projections herein should not be regarded as a representation or prediction that CSS Entertainment will achieve or is likely to achieve any particular results. CSS Entertainment cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date made. CSS Entertainment does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets can be found in our Current Reports on Form 8-k as originally filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and as amended on July 1, 2021.
All registered or unregistered service marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation are the property of their respective owners, and CSS Entertainment's use herein does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by, the owners of these service marks, trademarks or trade names.
C O M P A N Y O V E R V I E W & S T R A T E G Y
What is TV Today?
A Fragmented, Expensive, and Confusing Experience for the Consumer
3
CORD "Converters"
THE FALSE PROMISE
THE PROLIFERATION
OF vMVPDS
OF SVODS
TOTAL UNIVERSE
Once promising
120M TV HOUSEHOLDS (U.S.)
consumers skinny bundles
at an affordable price,
this is no longer the case
52% of cord cutters don't miss
anything about Cablle/Sattelllite1
SUBSCRIPTION
FATIGUE
SVOD subscribers'
greatest frustrations2:
it's all becoming
too expensive
toggling between
services
"not being able to find content"
eMarketer, April 2019
Forbes, October 2019
The Free TV Solution
The Rise of Free TV
Cord-cutters are ready for
an alternative to SVODs.
Streamers are realizing that "free" does not limit choice or sacrifice quality.
81%
ofA14-35 are willing to accept more advertising in exchange for free content1
73%
of A18+ Streamers watch ad- supported OTT video to round out their entertainment bundle2
45%
of streamers watch AVOD the
most out of all streaming
video3
(1) The Drum (2019); (2) Vorhaus (2018); (3) Roku (2019)
