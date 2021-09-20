Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSSE   US16842Q1004

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : September 2021 Investor Presentation

09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

SEPTEMBER 2021

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation (the "Presentation") relates to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment", "CSSE", or the "Company"). This presentation contains various information and projections regarding the Company's business, including its operations through Crackle Plus, a company wholly owned by CSSE, and Landmark Studio Group a majority owned subsidiary of CSSE. There are risks involved in the joint ventures and the Company's business generally, including those discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings that have been made and will be made with the SEC.

Financial information for the year ended December 31, 2020 is derived from our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. Financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 is derived from our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021. Financial information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 is derived from our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021.

This Presentation includes "forward-looking statements" and projections. CSS Entertainment's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements or projections as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and projections include, without limitation, estimates and projections of future performance, which are based on numerous assumptions about sales, margins, competitive factors, industry performance and other factors which cannot be predicted. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, including, among other things: our core strategy; operating income and margin; seasonality; liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds and access to financing sources; free cash flows; revenues; net income; profitability; stock price volatility; future regulatory changes; pricing changes; the ability of the company's content offerings to achieve market

2

acceptance, the company's success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors; the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations; the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 and other filings that have been and will be made with the SEC. Should one or more of these material risks occur or should the underlying assumptions change or prove incorrect, the actual results of operations are likely to vary from the projections and the variations may be material and adverse. The forward-looking statements and projections herein should not be regarded as a representation or prediction that CSS Entertainment will achieve or is likely to achieve any particular results. CSS Entertainment cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date made. CSS Entertainment does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets can be found in our Current Reports on Form 8-k as originally filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and as amended on July 1, 2021.

All registered or unregistered service marks, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation are the property of their respective owners, and CSS Entertainment's use herein does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by, the owners of these service marks, trademarks or trade names.

C O M P A N Y O V E R V I E W & S T R A T E G Y

What is TV Today?

A Fragmented, Expensive, and Confusing Experience for the Consumer

1

2

3

CORD "Converters"

THE FALSE PROMISE

THE PROLIFERATION

OF vMVPDS

OF SVODS

TOTAL UNIVERSE

Once promising

120M TV HOUSEHOLDS (U.S.)

consumers skinny bundles

at an affordable price,

this is no longer the case

52% of cord cutters don't miss

anything about Cablle/Sattelllite1

4

4

SUBSCRIPTION

FATIGUE

SVOD subscribers'

greatest frustrations2:

it's all becoming

too expensive

toggling between

services

"not being able to find content"

  1. eMarketer, April 2019
  2. Forbes, October 2019

The Free TV Solution

The Rise of Free TV

Cord-cutters are ready for

an alternative to SVODs.

Streamers are realizing that "free" does not limit choice or sacrifice quality.

81%

of A14-35 are willing to accept more advertising in exchange for free content1

73%

of A18+ Streamers watch ad- supported OTT video to round out their entertainment bundle2

45%

of streamers watch AVOD the

most out of all streaming

video3

(1) The Drum (2019); (2) Vorhaus (2018); (3) Roku (2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
