Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : FORESIGHT UNLIMITED AND ORWO FILM DISTRIBUTION LAUNCH INTERNATIONAL SALES OF JEEPERS CREEPERS AT EFM

Foresight Unlimited, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, and Orwo Film Distribution, part of the Orwo Group of Companies, announced today they will launch international sales for JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN next week at the European Film Market. The fourth installation of the series features a reimagined vision of the franchise from director Timo Vuorensola (IRON SKY 1 & 2) and is part of a planned new trilogy. The film is written by Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast, Cleric), and produced by Jake Seal (Quantum of Solace, Blaze)of Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and Michael Ohoven (The Devil's Rejects, Bug, Capote) of Infinity Films. The film is currently in post-production and Foresight Unlimited will debut a promotional reel at EFM. Sister company Screen Media acquired worldwide rights to the film, will retain the North American territory, and plans to release the film in the Fall of 2021. Screen Media previously released JEEPERS CREEPERS 3, which did more than $2.3 million at the box office before becoming a major hit on VOD and DVD.

When the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide, to howl and celebrate into the night. Among them is love-able fanboy Chase and his devoted sweetheart Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town's past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned...and that she is at the center of it.

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN, was shot at Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and on location in Jackson, Louisiana, in December and January. Screen Media's Creative Executive Conor McAdam is serving as associate producer.

Mark Damon said: 'What Timo did for the Iron Sky series is indicative of the freshness and exciting novelty he will bring to Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. We are always enthused to bring a fresh approach to an established film classic.'

