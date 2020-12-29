Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.    CSSE

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Notes Due 2025

12/29/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that the underwriters of its recent public offering of 9.50% Notes due 2025 (“Notes”) have partially exercised their over-allotment option by purchasing an additional $1,408,150 principal amount of Notes. Closing of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option was completed today, generating net proceeds to the Company of $1,305,988 after deducting the Underwriters’ discounts, commissions and certain expenses and will be used as described in the final prospectus.

Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 each year, beginning March 31, 2021. The Company may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after July 31, 2022 or upon a change of control at the redemption price of par plus accrued interest.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. 

A registration statement on form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-251202) (“Registration Statement”) relating to the Notes was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained electronically from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or from any of the underwriters, including the offices of:

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.
Attn: Syndicate Department
277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10172
212-409-2000
Email: prospectus@ladenburg.com 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com 
(212) 223-0561 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
04:15pChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Exercise of Underwriters' O..
GL
09:15aChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle..
GL
12/23CHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : December 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
12/23CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINM : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12/23Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Attend Citi 2021 Global TMT West V..
GL
12/22CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINM : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
12/22Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces the Closing of $9,387,750 P..
GL
12/18CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINM : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
12/18Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Pricing of $9,387,750 of No..
GL
12/18Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly D..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,29 $
Last Close Price 19,38 $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Rouhana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elana B. Sofko Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Scott Ward Seaton Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy L. Newmark Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.142.25%246
VIVENDI SE1.86%38 042
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.0.00%19 039
BOLLORÉ SE-12.75%12 153
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.39.78%9 707
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-1.44%4 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ