Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Originals and Exclusives, Movies, and Series for Crackle Plus for October

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for October.



Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature

Robert the Bruce (October 1st), this Crackle AVOD exclusive picks up the dramatic historical timeline from the film Braveheart about the liberation of Scotland. Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen) finds himself abandoned, wounded, and on the run from the English army. Suffering a disastrous defeat, he takes shelter with a former soldier’s wife (Anna Hutchinson) and her children who save his life and become the first soldiers in his new army as he sets out to claim the long-awaited crown of freedom.

New Crackle Original Feature

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (October 15th), narrated by Dr. Dre, this Crackle original documentary unfolds the inspirational journey of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Lennox Lewis, who let nothing stop him from his relentless pursuit of becoming the greatest fighter of his generation. Follow Lennox from his turbulent youth as an aggressive brawling child to his meteoric rise through the boxing world -- into a world where the champ invests his energy pouring into the lives of the young people around him.

New Crackle Channels for October

Creatures of the Night Channel (October 1st), turn out the lights, but watch your back as you check out the modern zombie classics, Train to Busan, Crackle original The Clearing, the gore-fest Day of the Dead, and a splattering of vampires with 30 Days of Night: Dark Days.

Stream Your Head Off Channel (October 1st), lock down with Quarantine 2, the urban legend Boogeyman II, film legend The Blob, and pray for protection during The Exorcist III.

Don’t Go in the Water Channel (October 1st), you’ll be drowning in terror with titled misnomers Lake Placid 2 and Lake Placid 3, hooked by Frankenfish, and dragged to the bottom of Shark Lake.

Screen Queens Channel (October 1st), check out the high queen of scream herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, in Prom Night, get stuck in House of Flying Daggers, and just try to survive Resident Evil: Apocalypse and Rise: Blood Hunter.

Swords and Sandals (October 1st), Crackle charges into the fray swinging the sharpest films around with the Crackle exclusive Robert the Bruce, which continues the timeline of the Oscar-winning historical classic, Braveheart. Also, watch Terry Gilliam’s 30-year-in-the-making magnum opus, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, the swashbuckling The Legend of Zorro, and watch the cast of Merlin cast their magical spell!

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in September

Spides (now available), this Crackle original sci-fi series has it all. When police investigators start digging into the distribution of the latest synthetic club drug on the street, they find more than they bargained for – mutant teens, underworld mobsters, and alien body snatchers!

Guess Who (October 1st), hilarity ensues when a young black woman (Zoe Saldana) brings home her fiancée (Ashton Kutcher) home to meet her parents, and her dad is the one and only Bernie Mac.

The Sonata (now available), this terrifying Crackle AVOD exclusive tells the story of a beautiful violin virtuoso (Freya Tingley) who inherits the estate of her estranged composer father (Rutger Hauer) after his passing. Only after she moves in does she realize that her father’s obsession with secret societies, music, and the end of the world could create a horrifying symphony of disaster.

Being Human (October 1st), what happens when a vampire and a werewolf become roommates in a house haunted by the loveliest ghost? Watch season one of Being Human and find out for yourself.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (October 1st), the second installment of the classic horror film franchise has Milla Jovovich battling a reanimated army of zombies hungry for her destruction!

Resident Evil: Extinction (October 1st), the third time is definitely the charm with the charmingly lethal Milla Jovovich single-handedly saving a rag-tag band of survivors in the Nevada desert battling the evil Umbrella Corp.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (October 1st), just when you thought it was safe to be undead, Milla Jovovich returns again to defend a group of survivors hiding in an abandoned prison while sending zombies to the unhappy beyond.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (October 1st), in the film series’ final installment, the indestructible Milla Jovovich gives the diabolical Umbrella Corp and their zombie hordes an explosive grand finale they won’t soon forget.

Boogeyman 2 (October 1st), in the sequel to the terrifying original, a young woman checks herself into a mental health facility in the hopes of banishing her fear of the boogeyman.

Rise: Blood Hunter (October 1st), join Lucy Liu as she goes on a rampage of revenge against the blood-suckers who turned her into one of them.

The Exorcist III (October 1st), the third installment of the horror series written and directed by the author of the original novel takes place 17 years after the initial events and takes the story in a terrifying new direction.

