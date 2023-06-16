Advanced search
    CSSE   US16842Q1004

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
1.290 USD   -3.73%
08:31aChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
06/15Redbox Customer Loyalty Members Name Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as the Most Anticipated Movie Of 2023
06/12Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Greenlights Antoine Wade and Rhyan Lamarr's Sneaker Fashion Meets Hip-hop Series Just for Kicks
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

06/16/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEL, CSSEN), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for July 2023. The dividend will be payable on or around July 15, 2023, to holders of record as of June 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid in cash.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks relating to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, ability to achieve and sustain market acceptance of our content streaming services and other content offerings, ability to recruit and retain officers, key employees, or directors, ability to protect our intellectual property, ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, ability to manage growth, ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as evolving regulatory or other operational risks, and risks presented by changing general market conditions impacting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 as amended May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 497 M - -
Net income 2023 -171 M - -
Net Debt 2023 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 37,7 M 37,7 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 329
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,29 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 481%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Rouhana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Meier Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Maria Harvey Executive VP-Business Operations
Fred M. Cohen Independent Director
Christina Weiss Lurie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-74.80%38
BOLLORÉ SE6.42%17 801
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-23.30%13 859
VIVENDI SE-7.36%9 295
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.48.83%7 705
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.18%6 773
