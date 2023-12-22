Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 65.72 million compared to USD 72.39 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 429.79 million compared to USD 17.62 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 13.78 compared to USD 1.13 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 13.78 compared to USD 1.13 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 255.23 million compared to USD 139.24 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 525.77 million compared to USD 47.85 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 19.65 compared to USD 3.43 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 19.65 compared to USD 3.43 a year ago.
December 22, 2023 at 05:01 pm EST
