Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is an advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) company. The Company's three flagship AVOD streaming services include Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. The Company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with approximately 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 32,000 kiosks across the United States for digital video disc (DVD) rentals. The Company creates, acquires, and distributes films and television (TV) series. The AVOD services boast approximately 50 million monthly active users and are distributed through every major distribution platform including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, PlayStation and many more. The Company's Crackle Plus is comprised of curated streaming services, each delivering content focused on specific themes, such as drama, comedy, horror, paranormal, documentaries, and sports.

Sector Entertainment Production