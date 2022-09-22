Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Puts a Ring on the Original Series Wedding Talk Premiering October 13

Dive into all things weddings with hosts Olympic gold medalist and commentator Tara Lipinski, event planner José Rolón and wedding designer Jove Meyer

Premieres exclusively on the Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle free streaming apps

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming services, today announced the original series, Wedding Talk, starring hosts Tara Lipinski, Jose Rolon and Jove Meyer will debut October 13. Wedding Talk will be available exclusively on the Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle ad-supported streaming apps, as well as Chicken Soup for the Soul’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Olympic Gold Medalist and Olympic commentator Tara Lipinski pivots from sports to fashion as she discusses all things nuptials with wedding planner José Rolón (New York’s famous José Rolón Events) and leading wedding designer Jove Meyer (named Top Planner by Harper’s Bazaar, Brides, and The Knot) during each 30-minute episode of Wedding Talk.

The 10-episode series is a deep dive into stunning wedding footage gathered from Love Stories TV. The three hosts dish on the destinations, décor and – of course – the dresses, as well as every other element that makes these events momentous. This expert trio isn’t about dragging the newlyweds down the aisle; instead, Wedding Talk is a celebration of every ceremony, a discussion of what’s hot and what’s not in the wedding industry today, and inspirational ideas for viewers to create their own dream day if they just open their minds to the possibilities.

The series is executive produced by Jess Loren, Erick Geisler and Matt Hanna for production company To Whom It May Concern LLC, and executive produced by Michael Winter and David Ellender for Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group and Rachel Silver of Love Stories TV.

“Our viewers are going to fall in love with the romance and emotion of the spectacular weddings featured in Wedding Talk,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. “We know the world of weddings is an audience favorite, and we’re excited to introduce viewers to a series that lets them dive in and immerse themselves in these beautiful events with Wedding Talk.”

“We are so excited to launch this series on Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul, which we feel is a perfect fit for the show,” said Rachel Silver, founder and chief executive officer of Love Stories TV. “The diversity of their audience, as well as a passionate love for wedding content, reflects the variety and inclusiveness of the series and, like the couples we feature, will make for a perfect match!”

“We wanted to approach the wedding space in a very untraditional way,” said Jess Loren, executive producer and founder of To Whom It May Concern. “Taking cues from the world of EDM, we created a clubby studio vibe with moody floral graphics, and metallic and neon accents on our new LED volume wall. Epic wedding films deserve an epic delivery on the production world’s latest and greatest LED technology.”

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Tara Lipinski

Tara Lipinski, an internationally acclaimed figure skater was catapulted onto the world's stage when she won the gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics – earning her the distinction as the youngest individual Gold Medalist in the history of the Winter Games. As the official correspondent and commentator for the Olympics, Tara was the primetime analyst for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and hosted NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Tokyo. She has served as the host and commentator for many NBC events, such as the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, and the National Dog Show, as well as hosted Food Network’s Wedding Cake Championship. Released in January 2022, she produced a three-part docuseries for NBC’s streamer Peacock, entitled Meddling: The Olympic Skating Scandal that Shocked the World. Most recently, she started a production company called May Fifth Productions with her husband, Director/Producer Todd Kapostasy.

José Rolón

A nuptial maestro for almost a decade, José has made a name for himself with his chill vibe and generous command, with his planning and design aesthetic making him one of the top rising wedding planners in NYC. He is frequently sought for his expertise in The New York Times, BRIDES and more, as well as his work featured with Martha Stewart, Essence, New York Weddings, The Knot, and was named one of the most influential event professionals by BizBash. During COVID, José and his family chose to take TikTok by storm during quarantine and became a new voice in the LGBTQ+ and Latinx community! As a result, he has been featured and had appearances on the TODAY Show, GMA, NowThis News, Ellen’s Game of Games, Tamron Hall Show, Univision Se Habla USA, and The Drew Barrymore Show. If that wasn't enough, José was named Tiktok’s 2021 Latinx Trailblazers and has been featured on the cover of 2 magazines, New York Family and Parents Latina Magazine.

Jove Meyer

Jove Meyer is a true visionary of joy. As one of the top wedding planners in the world, according to Harper’s Bazaar and Martha Stewart Magazine, Jove crafts vivid, colorful celebrations of love inspired by couples who dare to be different. Ever since he began designing weddings in 2008, he’s prided himself on fostering a relaxed, stress-free planning process while nurturing personal relationships with his clients, as their unique stories lay the groundwork for the beautiful, one-of-a-kind weddings. Jove and his team manifest. His approach encourages authenticity, celebrates diversity, and empowers marginalized communities—all reflective in an Ally Pledge that he requires all creative partners to sign, vowing them to choose love over hate. Furthermore, Jove speaks at major events worldwide about marriage equality, attracting and working with LGBTQIA+ couples, and becoming a more inclusive vendor. As a result, his work has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Brides, Marie Claire, Style Me Pretty, and

many more.

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include the home renovation series Pet Caves, plus-size mountain climber documentary Kili Big, season 2 of the hit college thriller series In the Vault, the sci-fi series Salvage Marines starring Casper Van Dien, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Crackle Plus also recently announced a second season of The Wall, as well as season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand streaming services (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Popcornflix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. The company recently acquired Redbox which operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 145 channels of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT LOVE STORIES TV

Love Stories TV is a global media brand which provides entertainment and wedding inspiration through uplifting, high quality, and emotional video content. As the only video platform in a $300 billion industry, Love Stories TV reaches 40M+ monthly viewers through their website, social, and streaming TV channel. Love Stories TV has the industry's only streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, largest YouTube and TikTok channels, as well as deeply engaged audiences on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and more. On lovestoriestv.com the company has a library of 25,000+ professionally produced real wedding videos contributed by videographers from all over the world. Each video is tagged with the wedding data and details which populates into a marketplace of 50,000+ wedding pros that couples use to browse, discover, and contact professionals for their wedding.

ABOUT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN PRODUCTIONS

To Whom It May Concern is in the business of experiences, from screens to on-premise experiential activations they create moments for those who are willing to immerse themselves. To Whom partners with networks, streamers, brands and agencies to create content in many different forms. Excelling within the worlds of television series both scripted and unscripted, films, commercials, and branded content projects. And…To Whom It May Concern…they pride themselves on being a premium content maker while also being cost-effective.

