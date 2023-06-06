Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Premiere Original Lifestyle Series At Home with Genevieve June 23 Streaming Free on Crackle

Hosted by expert celebrity designer Genevieve Gorder, the series will focus on helping viewers get their families organized and offer great ideas for entertaining, among other topics

Features reunion with former TLC stars Stacy London and Paige Davis

Series is presented by PetSmart through a branded partnership agreement with Crackle Connex

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced it will premiere the original lifestyle series At Home with Genevieve Friday, June 23 on its free streaming service Crackle. Hosted by expert celebrity interior designer Genevieve Gorder, the series will help viewers organize their homes and offer great entertaining ideas, among other topics. At Home with Genevieve is presented by PetSmart through a branded partnership agreement with the company’s advertising division Crackle Connex.

Genevieve Gorder is the founder and director of the Genevieve Gorder brand, a television host, designer and producer, home product designer, contributing author, and global ambassador for human rights. Since first taking the home design scene by storm over 20 years ago on the hit series Trading Spaces, Genevieve has been featured in dozens of lifestyle shows worldwide and can currently be seen on Netflix, HGTV, Bravo, TLC, Amazon, and as a regular contributor on The Rachael Ray Show. A two-time Emmy nominee and regular design host at the White House, Genevieve has built multiple lifestyle collections for the home, including rugs, textiles, wallpaper, stationery, jewelry, and a full line of furniture and decor.

At Home with Genevieve is filled with many of the biggest names in food, fashion, and fun. Long-time friends Stacy London and Paige Davis – from the hit TLC series What Not to Wear and Trading Spaces – will reunite with Genevieve for the first time. In addition, food influencer Frankie Gaw will show viewers how to make authentic Korean dumplings, mixologist Maximo Xtravaganza will demonstrate the hottest new drinks, and Gislaine Edwards – a cleaning expert – will teach viewers how to get their house in order just in time for the summer party season. Other guests will tackle subjects from home decor to fashion makeovers and everything in between.

At Home with Genevieve is the latest branded content series developed with PetSmart through the Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s advertising division. The two companies collaborated last year to create the popular Pet Caves series, which can be streamed on Crackle for free. The branded integrations in the series include organic product placement of PetSmart’s Nourish pet food products, retail location showcases, and other ways consumers can use PetSmart as a resource for their homes.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with PetSmart again to bring the powerful series At Home with Genevieve to our viewers,” said Michele Fino, Head of Branded Entertainment for Crackle Connex. “Watching the magic unfold between Genevieve and the PetSmart Kitchen team will be exciting. Viewers are in for a treat when the series debuts later this month.”

Genevieve Gorder commented: “I am so proud of this show. I’ve gotten to a place where I can finally flex ALL my muscles in home and have the opportunity to invite incredible thinkers, doers and makers from every walk of life. Inclusive and ridiculously fun, At Home with Genevieve is truly special, and I hope everyone feels that when they watch it.”

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks relating to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, ability to achieve and sustain market acceptance of our content streaming services and other content offerings, ability to recruit and retain officers, key employees, or directors, ability to protect our intellectual property, ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, ability to manage growth, ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as evolving regulatory or other operational risks, and risks presented by changing general market conditions impacting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 as amended May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

