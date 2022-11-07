Advanced search
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Release Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal 2022 and Hold Analyst and Investor Conference Call After Market Close on Monday, November 14, 2022

11/07/2022 | 09:10am EST
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a provider of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Company’s senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter results at 4:30 P.M. ET/1:30 P.M. PT on Monday, November 14. To access a dial-in number, interested participants may register in advance by visiting the following registration link. Please note that a dial-in option is not available without registering at the provided link.

A live webcast of the event will also be available here, as well as in the “Event Calendar” section under the “News & Events” tab of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.cssentertainment.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the conclusion of the event.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 150 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 36,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and, with respect to the Company’s recent acquisition of Redbox Entertainment, Inc. (“Redbox”), the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 (as amended May 12, 2022), June 6, 2022, and August 12, 2022, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports and the aforementioned registration statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 244 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 38,7%
