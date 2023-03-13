QVC and HSN Bring Livestream Video Shopping to Redbox Free Live TV Service

vCommerce leaders are the only livestream shopping channels on the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) service

QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, have launched their livestream shopping channels on Redbox’s streaming app. QVC and HSN are the only livestream shopping channels available on the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE)-owned Redbox Free Live TV service, which is accessible to millions of consumers via the free Redbox app. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

QVC and HSN will offer Redbox’s audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David®,” which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour* across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN’s “Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic,” which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the U.S.*

“Redbox Free Live TV now has two unique livestream shopping experiences – QVC and HSN – each with its own celebrities, hosts, product offerings and on-air style,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group℠. “This provides yet another way for new and existing customers to conveniently access our engaging vCommerce content.”

“As we continue to build our FAST service, we want to offer a variety of programming for everyone,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “QVC and HSN are strong brands that consumers love to engage with and watch for hours. We’re excited to launch their channels today.”

QVC and HSN join over 160 channels on Redbox Free Live TV, which is available on the web and as an app on major entertainment platforms, including Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, and iOS and Android devices. QVC and HSN will appear in the “Travel and Lifestyle” collection alongside about a dozen other channels. They will be highlighted initially in the “Featured” collection at the top of the home page.

One of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox streaming app also offers access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series for rent or purchase – as well as thousands of free movies to watch through its Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand (AVOD) service. Redbox also operates a network of over 34,000 kiosks across the US, offering consumers the lowest-cost entertainment option for new-release movies.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group’s strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

* Comscore TV Essentials Custom Feed: Analytical Solutions Hourly Feed, July 2021 to June 2022.

About QVC and HSN

QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group℠ portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

