Starting Saturday, holiday enthusiasts can enjoy original romantic holiday movies anytime they want some good cheer through the end of 2023 completely free Redbox Romance Channel is available on the Redbox free streaming app, The Roku Channel, and LG TVs

Redbox, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: CSSE), today announced its Redbox Romance Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel will begin streaming Christmas and holiday movies 24 hours a day starting this Saturday through New Year’s Day. Available on the Redbox free streaming app, the Roku Channel, and LG FAST services, the Redbox Romance Channel offers holiday enthusiasts over 75 original romantic movies with stars that include Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, and Kelly LeBrock.

Each month, a new selection of films will stream, including:

“There is a magic quality to these films which resonates with our audience, and we’re delighted to offer these from now through the end of the year on our Redbox Romance FAST channel,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

