‘Spides' Exceeds One Million Views on Crackle in Just Two Weeks

10/01/2020 | 09:16am EDT

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle’s latest original series Spides has driven over one million streams in less than two weeks on the free streaming platform making it the number one scripted series on Crackle.

Spides is on track to be the most successful scripted series in Crackle’s history. The series follows the success of other Crackle originals like Going From Broke which has received over 16 million views since its release in October 2019 and On Point which has received over 15 million views since its release in February of 2020.

The series, which premiered on Crackle on September 17th, is set in modern-day Berlin and stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) as Nora who falls into a coma after taking an unknown drug and wakes with no memory of her previous life. Meanwhile, local police detectives David Leonhart, played by Falk Hentschel (Legends Of Tomorrow, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Nique Navar, played by Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther), work to track down the drug which is connected to dozens of missing teenagers. In Nora’s quest to discover what happened to her, she uncovers a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

"We're thrilled by our audience’s reaction to our Crackle Original series, Spides. This series has everything our fans have come to expect from our sci-fi titles…great storytelling, fantastic performances, and an inspiring journey that follows the show's lead, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, overcoming enormous challenges in heroic fashion," said Richard De Croce, senior vice president of programming for Crackle.

The series has garnered over 5 million ad impressions. “We were hopeful that our audience would have an enthusiastic reaction to Spides since they have always supported our sci-fi content, but the series has truly taken Crackle by storm since it launched two weeks ago,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “By offering our viewers and advertisers content that is unique and engaging, Crackle is a known and trusted destination for viewers."

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

Press Contact:        
Michelle DiMartino / Liza Connor / Sam Prete
TheOutpost@Falcoink.com

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com 
(212) 223-0561

