CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
‘The Outpost' Is America's #1 Movie Once Again on iTunes

09/25/2020 | 09:16am EDT

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced that Screen Media’s release of The Outpost is once again #1 on iTunes, 12 weeks after the film’s initial release.

In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter,) the film was based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling nonfiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. The film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio and Milo Gibson. Three troops who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays). The Outpost was produced and financed by Millennium Media with producers Paul Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Les Weldon. It was executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Rob Van Norden, Boaz Davidson, John Kalafatis, Tommy Vlahopoulos, Joanna Kalafatis, Jake Tapper, Eric Johnson and Andrey Georgiev.  

The film is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more. For more information on the film and where to watch, visit: https://screenmediafilms.net/productions/details/3168/The-Outpost

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC
Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

Press Contact:
Michelle DiMartino / Liza Connor / Sam Prete
TheOutpost@Falcoink.com

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com 
(212) 223-0561 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 20,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,72 $
Last Close Price 13,53 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Rouhana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elana B. Sofko Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Scott Ward Seaton Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy L. Newmark Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.69.13%170
VIVENDI SE-8.13%31 401
BOLLORÉ SE-18.92%10 768
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.32.54%6 719
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-6.89%6 444
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD4.70%4 900
