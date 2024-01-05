Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Chico's FAS, Inc. is a fashion company that operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's privately branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories. It sells its products through retail stores, catalogs and via its Websites at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, and www.whbm.com. Its brands include Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico's brand sells designed, privately branded clothing focusing on women. Chico's apparel includes Black Label, Zenergy and Travelers collections. The White House Black Market offers clothing and accessory items, including everyday basics and premium denim, polished casual apparel, black and white pieces, and feminine all-occasion dresses. Its accessories include shoes, belts, scarves, and handbags. The Soma brand sells privately branded lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear products. It also consists of Bodify, Enbliss and Vanishing Back bras, Vanishing Edge panties and Cool Nights sleepwear.

