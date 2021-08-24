FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivator of iconic brands Chico's FAS, Inc. (Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma), is set to debut a campaign that spotlights the company's inherent commitment to bettering the workplace for women through strong female leadership, meaningful benefits, and amenities that promote work-life balance in today's evolving modern work culture. The campaign will feature a sampling of the many multi-faceted women behind each Chico's FAS brand, from a VP of Design - who is also an avid Equestrian, showing horses in her free time, to a Boutique Store Manager celebrating over 30 years with the brand - the wife of a sea captain & mom to 3 fur babies, and a Trend Manager - who moonlights as an amateur pâtissière. Launching on August 26 in tandem with Women's Equality Day, Women: Power In The Numbers will be an evergreen campaign that lives across Chico's FAS's marketing and social channels as a reminder of the brand's core tenet of female empowerment.

Chico's FAS: Women By The Numbers

As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS brands were each founded by women and are led by women, for women. Ranked among America's Best Employers for Women for two consecutive years by Forbes, Chico's FAS, Inc. boasts impressive statistics that speak to a culture that cultivates robust female talent across all levels in our three brands:

- 96% of Chico's FAS associates are female

- 92% of Chico's FAS management is female

- 69% of Chico's FAS officers are female

- 98% of Chico's FAS field leadership is female

- 99% of field associates are female

- Both the Executive Chair of the Board and the CEO/President are women

"Chico's FAS has been dedicated to creating an equal opportunity work environment for women from the very beginning," says Chico's FAS, Inc. CEO and President Molly Langenstein. "Aligned with our brand-wide mission to develop products that ensure women never have to compromise when it comes to quality and style, we have established a company standard that continues to eliminate compromises in the workplace and that empowers our female employees. Be it through strong benefits programs, nontraditional amenities or the men and women of Chico's FAS who stand in unwavering solidarity, Chico's FAS, Inc. is always evolving to deliver the most progressive model of the modern workplace."

Creating a Modern Workplace For Women, By Women

For many women across the country, the idea of the 'office' has evolved dramatically in the last year. A recent customer survey by Chico's FAS found that of over 1,500 female customers who work full-time, only 45% work outside the home. Twenty-nine percent (29%) of the customers now work remotely and 26% of the customers follow a hybrid work model. Chico's FAS has also evolved to embrace flexible styles of work and to raise the workplace standards for women by offering a variety of longstanding and new benefits.

Chico's FAS, Inc. is proud to provide its corporate and field employees important benefits that support women's work-life balance, including 8 weeks of paid maternity leave along with an onsite daycare facility at its corporate headquarters to support their transition back to work.

Prioritizing the physical wellbeing of its employee community, Chico's FAS also provides convenient avenues for accessing health care through an on-site Health Center at its corporate headquarters and Winder, GA distribution center. Now offering virtual options, the Health Centers address concerns ranging from stress management and nutritional counseling to general practitioner appointments and wellness exams.

Chico's FAS Inc.'s pet-friendly corporate campus also offers a variety of new amenities designed to take the stress out of managing everyday life, like a hair salon and dog grooming, along with other amenities, like a fitness center, dry-cleaning, auto detailing, and a weekly fresh flower market, some of which have been available to employees for over a decade.

The Women: Power In The Numbers campaign will debut on August 26, 2021 on Chico's FAS, Inc. marketing and social channels.

For more information on Chico's FAS, Inc. please visit chicosfas.com.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, WHBM and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of August 24, 2021, the Company operated 1,284 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 66 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

