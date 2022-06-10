Chicony Electronics : Announce the Major Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Ratification of the Company's 2022 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendments of the"Company's Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratification of the Company's 2022 business report and consolidated financial statements and individual financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Completion of election for the 14th term of directors, directors will serve a 3-year term starting from June 10, 2022 to June 9, 2025. Supervisors are replaced by the audit committee formed by all independent directors. Five directors to be elected: Hsu,Kun-Tai;Lu,Chin-Chung;Tsai,Ming-Hsien;Lee,Tse-Ching; Liu,Chia-Sheng(Dong Ling Investment Co., Ltd. legal representative) Three independent directors to be elected: Lee,Yen-Sung;Lin,Ming-Ji;Chu,Chia-Hsiang 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Proposal for amendment to the"Procedures for Loaning Funds". (2)Proposal for amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (3)Approval of the proposal for release the prohibition on new directors from participation in competitive business. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None