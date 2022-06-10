Chicony Electronics : Announce the Major Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:18:43
Subject
Announce the Major Resolutions of the Company's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Ratification of the Company's 2022 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendments of the"Company's Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of the Company's 2022 business report and consolidated financial
statements and individual financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Completion of election for the 14th term of directors, directors will serve a
3-year term starting from June 10, 2022 to June 9, 2025.
Supervisors are replaced by the audit committee formed by
all independent directors.
Five directors to be elected:
Hsu,Kun-Tai;Lu,Chin-Chung;Tsai,Ming-Hsien;Lee,Tse-Ching;
Liu,Chia-Sheng(Dong Ling Investment Co., Ltd. legal representative)
Three independent directors to be elected:
Lee,Yen-Sung;Lin,Ming-Ji;Chu,Chia-Hsiang
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Proposal for amendment to the"Procedures for Loaning Funds".
(2)Proposal for amendment to the
"Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
(3)Approval of the proposal for release the prohibition on new directors
from participation in competitive business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
