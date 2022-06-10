Log in
    2385   TW0002385002

CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2385)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
87.40 TWD   +0.11%
06/08CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn Corporate Day June 2022 held by MasterLink Securities
PU
05/30CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend.
PU
05/30Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
Chicony Electronics : Announce the Major Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/10/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:18:43
Subject 
 Announce the Major Resolutions of the Company's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Ratification of the Company's 2022 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendments of the"Company's Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of the Company's 2022 business report and consolidated financial
statements and individual financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Completion of election for the 14th term of directors, directors will serve a
3-year term starting from June 10, 2022 to June 9, 2025.
Supervisors are replaced by the audit committee formed by
all independent directors.
Five directors to be elected:
Hsu,Kun-Tai;Lu,Chin-Chung;Tsai,Ming-Hsien;Lee,Tse-Ching;
Liu,Chia-Sheng(Dong Ling Investment Co., Ltd. legal representative)
Three independent directors to be elected:
Lee,Yen-Sung;Lin,Ming-Ji;Chu,Chia-Hsiang
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Proposal for amendment to the"Procedures for Loaning Funds".
(2)Proposal for amendment to the
 "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
(3)Approval of the proposal for release the prohibition on new directors
from participation in competitive business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
