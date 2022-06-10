Chicony Electronics : Announce the Re-election of the Company's Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director,independent director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity:
Liu, Chia-Sheng
Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung
Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji
Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd.
Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity
Liu, Chia-Sheng
Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd
Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung
Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of
FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD.,
Sincere Navigation Co., LTD.
Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji
Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member
and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD
Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd.
Superviser of Googol Tech
Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc.
Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity:
Liu, Chia-Sheng
Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung
Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji
Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd.
Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity
Liu, Chia-Sheng
Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd
Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung
Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of
FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD.,
Sincere Navigation Co., LTD.
Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji
Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member
and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD
Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd.
Superviser of Googol Tech
Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc.
Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:tenure expired, re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hsu, Kun-Tai, Director:56,615,782 shares
Lu, Chin-Chung, Director:2,588,307 shares
Tsai, Ming-Hsien, Director:29,355 shares
Lee, Tse-Ching, Director:7,780,730 shares
Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd
Representative of the Legal Entity:11,171,329 shares
Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Representative of the Legal Entity:590,261 shares
Lee, Yen-Sung, Independent Director: 0 shares
Lin, Ming-Ji, Independent Director: 21,433 shares
Chu, Chia-Hsiang, Independent Director: 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/05~2022/06/04
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No