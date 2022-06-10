Log in
    2385   TW0002385002

CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2385)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
87.40 TWD   +0.11%
06/08CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn Corporate Day June 2022 held by MasterLink Securities
PU
05/30CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend.
PU
05/30Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
Chicony Electronics : Announce the Re-election of the Company's Directors

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:28:36
Subject 
 Announce the Re-election of the Company's Directors
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director,independent director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
  Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
  Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
  Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
  Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
  Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity:
Liu, Chia-Sheng
  Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung
  Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji
  Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
    Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
    President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
    Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd.
  Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
    Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity
    Liu, Chia-Sheng
    Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd
  Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung
    Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of
    FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD.,
    Sincere Navigation Co., LTD.
  Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji
    Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member
    and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD
  Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
    Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd.
    Superviser of Googol Tech
    Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc.
    Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
  Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
  Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
  Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
  Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
  Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity:
Liu, Chia-Sheng
  Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung
  Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji
  Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai
    Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Lu, Chin-Chung
    President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien
    Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd.
  Director:Lee, Tse-Ching
    Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity
    Liu, Chia-Sheng
    Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd
  Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung
    Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of
    FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD.,
    Sincere Navigation Co., LTD.
  Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji
    Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member
    and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD
  Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang
    Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd.
    Superviser of Googol Tech
    Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc.
    Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:tenure expired, re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hsu, Kun-Tai, Director:56,615,782 shares
Lu, Chin-Chung, Director:2,588,307 shares
Tsai, Ming-Hsien, Director:29,355 shares
Lee, Tse-Ching, Director:7,780,730 shares
Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd
Representative of the Legal Entity:11,171,329 shares
Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Representative of the Legal Entity:590,261 shares
Lee, Yen-Sung, Independent Director: 0 shares
Lin, Ming-Ji, Independent Director: 21,433 shares
Chu, Chia-Hsiang, Independent Director: 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/05~2022/06/04
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
