Chicony Electronics : Announce the Re-election of the Company's Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): juristic-person director,independent director,natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai Director:Lu, Chin-Chung Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien Director:Lee, Tse-Ching Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity: Liu, Chia-Sheng Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Lu, Chin-Chung President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd. Director:Lee, Tse-Ching Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity Liu, Chia-Sheng Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD., Sincere Navigation Co., LTD. Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd. Superviser of Googol Tech Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc. Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai Director:Lu, Chin-Chung Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien Director:Lee, Tse-Ching Director:Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity: Liu, Chia-Sheng Independent director:Lee, Yen-Sung Independent director:Lin, Ming-Ji Independent director:Chu, Chia-Hsiang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director:Hsu, Kun-Tai Chairman, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Lu, Chin-Chung President, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Tsai, Ming-Hsien Vice Chairman/President, Clevo Co., Ltd. Director:Lee, Tse-Ching Director of Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Director:Tong Ling Investment Corp.Representative of the Legal Entity Liu, Chia-Sheng Director of Legal Representative of Taipei Twin Towers Co., Ltd Independent directorLee:Lee, Yen-Sung Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Member of FamilyMart Co., LTD., Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Co., LTD., Sincere Navigation Co., LTD. Independent directorLee:Lin, Ming-Ji Independent Director member and Remuneration Committee Member and Audit Committee Member of GMI Technology Inc. and CSUN Co., LTD Independent directorLee:Chu, Chia-Hsiang Chairman and General Manager of WK Technology IX and WK Innovation Ltd. Superviser of Googol Tech Superviser of GooGol Technology (TWN) Limited and eTouch Medical Inc. Independent Director of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:tenure expired, re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Hsu, Kun-Tai, Director:56,615,782 shares Lu, Chin-Chung, Director:2,588,307 shares Tsai, Ming-Hsien, Director:29,355 shares Lee, Tse-Ching, Director:7,780,730 shares Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Tong Ling Investment Co., Ltd Representative of the Legal Entity:11,171,329 shares Liu, Chia-Sheng, Director, Representative of the Legal Entity:590,261 shares Lee, Yen-Sung, Independent Director: 0 shares Lin, Ming-Ji, Independent Director: 21,433 shares Chu, Chia-Hsiang, Independent Director: 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/05~2022/06/04 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No