Chicony Electronics : The Company is invited to participate in 2022 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference held by BofA Securities
03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
participate in 2022 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference held
by BofA Securities to provide investors the operational and financial
information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
