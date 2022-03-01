Chicony Electronics : The Company is invited to participate in 4Q21 Results Online Meeting held by KGI Securities
03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
Time of announcement
15:21:09
Subject
The Company is invited to participate in 4Q21
Results Online Meeting held by KGI Securities
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
participate in 4Q21 Results Online Meeting held by KGI Securities to provide
investors the operational and financial information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:10 UTC.