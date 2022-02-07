Log in
    2385   TW0002385002

CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2385)
Chicony Electronics : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn Corporate Day February 2022 held by MasterLink Securities

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/07 Time of announcement 15:09:18
Subject 
 The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn
Corporate Day February 2022 held by MasterLink
Securities
Date of events 2022/02/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
participate in Taiwan Corporate Day February 2022 hosted by MasterLink
Securities to provide investors the operational and financial information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
