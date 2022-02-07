Chicony Electronics : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn Corporate Day February 2022 held by MasterLink Securities
Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
participate in Taiwan Corporate Day February 2022 hosted by MasterLink
Securities to provide investors the operational and financial information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
