Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2385   TW0002385002

CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2385)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
86.40 TWD   +0.35%
05/30CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend.
PU
05/30Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/12Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Appoints Huang,Chien-Yu as COO
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chicony Electronics : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn Corporate Day June 2022 held by MasterLink Securities

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:23:52
Subject 
 The Company is invited to participate in Taiwn
Corporate Day June 2022 held by MasterLink
Securities
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
participate in Taiwan Corporate Day June 2022 hosted by MasterLink
Securities to provide investors the operational and financial information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05/30CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend.
PU
05/30Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/12Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Appoints Huang,Chien-Yu as COO
CI
05/09Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/27CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in 1Q22 Results Online Meeting..
PU
04/18CHICONY ELECTRONICS : To announce the investment of Fuh Hwa Capital Tech Ventures L.P.
PU
04/15CHICONY ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of key subs in China for the operation has be..
PU
04/08CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in 11th Taiwan CEO Week hosted..
PU
03/28CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in Taiwan Corporate Day held b..
PU
03/15CHICONY ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to participate in 2022 Asia Pacific Telecom, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 118 B 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net income 2022 6 824 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2022 14 330 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 61 731 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 27 597
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,40 TWD
Average target price 97,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Tsung Lue Director
Yue Ling Lin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Tai Hsu Chairman
Yan Sung Li Independent Director
Ming Chieh Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.98%2 092
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION9.42%5 955
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.9.70%935
EIZO CORPORATION-6.94%606
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.18%542
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-31.93%333