  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Chief Telecom Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6561   TW0006561004

CHIEF TELECOM INC.

(6561)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-28
286.00 TWD   +0.18%
04/29CHIEF TELECOM : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
PU
04/27Chief Telecom Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27CHIEF TELECOM : The company's board of directors decided to increase the budget for the construction of LY2 IDC.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chief Telecom : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.

04/29/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chief Telecom Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 10:56:55
Subject 
 The Company to participate in the online institutional
investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
Date of events 2022/05/04 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/04
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)The Company to participate in the online institutional
 investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
(2)To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For complete
 financial business information, please refer to MOPS.

Disclaimer

Chief Telecom Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 030 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 215 M 687 M 687 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart CHIEF TELECOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Chief Telecom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEF TELECOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 286,00 TWD
Average target price 360,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Managers and Directors
Johnny Liu President
Chien Chi Liao Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ling Tai Chou Independent Director
Tao Hung Lü Independent Director
Ai Chun Pang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEF TELECOM INC.2.33%683
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.85%203 263
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.54%142 126
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%104 175
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.79%92 648
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.22%88 372