Chief Telecom : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chief Telecom Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
21:01:41
Subject
The Company to participate in the online institutional
investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)The Company to participate in the online institutional
investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
(2)To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For complete
financial business information, please refer to MOPS.