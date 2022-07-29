Log in
    6561   TW0006561004

CHIEF TELECOM INC.

(6561)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-27
277.50 TWD   +0.73%
09:20aCHIEF TELECOM : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
PU
07/26Chief Telecom Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/26CHIEF TELECOM : The Board of Directors approves to remove the non-competition restrictions on a manager
PU
Chief Telecom : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chief Telecom Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 21:01:41
Subject 
 The Company to participate in the online institutional
investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)The Company to participate in the online institutional
 investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.
(2)To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For complete
 financial business information, please refer to MOPS.

Disclaimer

Chief Telecom Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 047 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 614 M 655 M 655 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,44x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart CHIEF TELECOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Chief Telecom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEF TELECOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 277,50 TWD
Average target price 360,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Johnny Liu President
Chien Chi Liao Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ling Tai Chou Independent Director
Tao Hung Lü Independent Director
Ai Chun Pang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEF TELECOM INC.-0.72%655
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.57%191 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.24%134 030
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.33%102 337
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.83%92 921
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.19%70 009