Chief Telecom : The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/03 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14：30 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)The Company to participate in the online institutional investor conference held by Yuanta Securities. (2)To present the related industrial status and the Company's recent operating performance. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For complete financial business information, please refer to MOPS.