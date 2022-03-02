Chieftek Precision : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Provided by: CHIEFTEK PRECISION Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
17:38:21
Subject
Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/02
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Second half of the year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):121,113,824
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):8,074,255
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:10
