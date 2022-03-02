Log in
    1597   TW0001597003

CHIEFTEK PRECISION CO., LTD.

(1597)
  Report
News 
Summary

Chieftek Precision : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEFTEK PRECISION Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:38:21
Subject 
 Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/02
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Second half of the year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):121,113,824
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):8,074,255
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:10

Disclaimer

Chieftek Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
