Chieftek Precision : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/02 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Second half of the year 2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):1.5 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil. 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):121,113,824 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):1 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil. 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):8,074,255 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. 11.Per value of common stock:10