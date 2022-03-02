Chieftek Precision : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/02 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27 3.Shareholders meeting location:THE ASSOCIATION OF ALLIED INDUSTRIES IN Southern Science Industrial Park (Southern Taiwan Science Park Commercial Conter) (Rm. 1, 2F., No. 26, Nanke 3rd Rd., Xinshi Dist., Southern Taiwan Science Park,Tainan , Taiwan) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (A)To report the business of 2021. (B)To report the Audit Committee's review report of 2021. (C)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' and supervisors' compensation. (D)To report the implementation of repurchase of the Company's shares. (E)To report 2021 situation for endorsement guarantee. (F)To report 2021 cash distribution of Profit. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (A)To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (B)To approve the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (A)Proposal for New Shares Issued through Capitalization of 2021 Retained Earnings (B)To revise the Rules of "Assets Acquisition or Disposal Handling Procedures". 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (A)The Company will accept shareholder's proposal during 2022/03/21 to 2022/03/30. Any shareholder who intends to make a proposa1l1 shall make the proposal arrive at the Company before 17:00 of 2022/03/30. Venue of accepting the proposal:NO.3, Dali 1st Rd., Xinshi Dist., Southern Taiwan Science Park,Tainan. TEL: +886-6-505-5858 (B)Any other items not listed: Handled in accordance with Article 172-1 "Company Law".