Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chien Kuo Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5515   TW0005515001

CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5515)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chien Kuo Construction : The Board of Directors resolved distribution of 2021 profits

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:49:30
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolved distribution
of 2021 profits
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/24
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):257,440,105
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0.0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:10

Disclaimer

Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
02/15CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of SILVER SHADOW HOLDINGS LIMITED to announce acquisiti..
PU
02/15CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of SILVER SHADOW HOLDINGS LIMITED to announce acquisiti..
PU
02/07CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of subsidiary "Golden Canyon Limited" regarding the los..
PU
01/25CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of subsidiary "Silver Shadow Limited" regarding the los..
PU
01/25CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of subsidiary "Golden Canyon Limited" regarding the los..
PU
01/25CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of subsidiary "Golden Canyon Limited" regarding the los..
PU
2021CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION : On behalf of announcement of the capital reduction by CK ASIA LIM..
PU
2021The Company's consolidated financial statements for the third quarter 2021 have been re..
PU
2021Chien Kuo Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Chien Kuo Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 763 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 374 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2020 2 987 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
Yield 2020 5,95%
Capitalization 3 617 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chien Kuo Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang-Shiou Wu Chairman, Co-General Manager & Spokesman
Pai Tso Sun Co-General Manager & Director
Ssu Chia Kung Head-Finance
Chen Yue Feng Independent Director
Li Hang Yi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-0.35%126
VINCI-1.07%57 183
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%34 625
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.75%32 466
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.25%21 512
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.76%19 935