    5515   TW0005515001

CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5515)
  Report
Chien Kuo Construction : The Board to announce the date of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN KUO CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:47:29
Subject 
 The Board to announce the date of 2022 Annual
Shareholders'Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/21
3.Shareholders meeting location:
B1,Locke Room of GIS NTU Convention Center.(No.85,Sec.4,Roosevelt Rd.,
Taipei City 106, R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(a)To report the business of 2021
(b)To report the Audit Committee's review report
(c)To report 2021 employees'profit sharing bonus and directors'compensation
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(a)Acknowledgement of 2021 Business report ，individual financial
 statements and consolidated financial statements
(b)Acknowledgement of the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(a)Amendments to Articles of Incorporation.
(b)Amendments to Rules of Procedure for Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
(c)Amendment of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/23
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/21
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The duration to receive any proposal shall be from April 15 to April 25,
2022.All proposals should be delivered by 16：00 on April 25,2022
(please indicate on mail envelopes "Shareholders Meeting Proposal)
according to Article 172-1 of the Company Act.
Submissions address: Financial Dept. of Chien Kuo Construction Co., LTD.
(20F,No.67,Sec.2,Dunhua S.Rd.,Da'an District, Taipei City 106,R.O.C.)
Shareholders may exercise their voting rights during the period from
May 22 to June 18, 2022.
A meeting notice will be mailed to each shareholder 30 days prior to the
date of the Meeting. Any shareholder who does not receive the meeting
notice may contact the Yuanta Securities (Tel: 886-2-25865859)with their
shareholder's name, account and ID number.

Disclaimer

Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
