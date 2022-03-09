Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8367   TW0008367004

CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.

(8367)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the Board of Directors of the company approved the 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Report.

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO. , LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:59:07
Subject 
 To announce the Board of Directors of the company
approved the 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Report.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2448575
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):828640
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):526928
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):863144
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):734199
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):576413
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):7.1
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9764058
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6383432
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2606291
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chien Shing Harbour Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
04:11aCHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the Board of Directors of the company approved t..
PU
04:01aCHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the balance of endorsements/guarantees by the co..
PU
03:51aCHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the resolution of Board of Directors of the comp..
PU
03:51aCHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the resolution of Board of Directors of the comp..
PU
03/08CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Ancora Harbor Serv..
PU
03/08CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce on behalf of subsidiary Ancora Harbor Service Co..
PU
02/25CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the company 2021 cash capital increase in full p..
PU
02/21CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the company's 2021 cash capital increase subscri..
PU
02/12CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the company's first domestic unsecured conversio..
PU
01/24CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the company's first domestic unsecured conversio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 903 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2020 222 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net Debt 2020 3 660 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 4 167 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float -
Chart CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yan Ming Chen General Manager & Director
Hsiu Pao Chen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yin Hai Chen Chairman
Yuan Yun Mo Independent Director
Chen Huan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.-11.87%147
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.10%19 564
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-5.68%18 877
MISC BERHAD2.98%7 748
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.27%6 787
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.02%5 418