Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the company's first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond and price adjustment.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/13 2.Company name:CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the company issue the new shares through the cash capital increase, the conversion price shall be adjusted in accordance with the company's first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond issuance and conversion regulations. 6.Countermeasures:Due to the company issue the new shares through the cash capital increase, the conversion price should be adjusted in accordance with the Article 11 of the first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond issuance and conversion regulations. Hence, the conversion price has been adjusted from NT$55 to NT$54.4 from February 25, 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No