Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the company's first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond and price adjustment.
02/12/2022 | 08:52pm EST
Provided by: CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO. , LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/13
Time of announcement
09:45:43
Subject
To announce the company's first domestic
unsecured conversion corporate bond and price adjustment.
Date of events
2022/02/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/13
2.Company name:CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the company issue the new
shares through the cash capital increase, the conversion
price shall be adjusted in accordance with the company's
first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond
issuance and conversion regulations.
6.Countermeasures:Due to the company issue the new shares
through the cash capital increase, the conversion price
should be adjusted in accordance with the Article 11 of
the first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond
issuance and conversion regulations. Hence, the
conversion price has been adjusted from NT$55 to
NT$54.4 from February 25, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Chien Shing Harbour Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 01:51:08 UTC.