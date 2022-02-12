Log in
    8367   TW0008367004

CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.

(8367)
Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the company's first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond and price adjustment.

02/12/2022 | 08:52pm EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO. , LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/13 Time of announcement 09:45:43
Subject 
 To announce the company's first domestic
unsecured conversion corporate bond and price adjustment.
Date of events 2022/02/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/13
2.Company name:CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the company issue the new
shares through the cash capital increase, the conversion
price shall be adjusted in accordance with the company's
first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond
issuance and conversion regulations.
6.Countermeasures:Due to the company issue the new shares
through the cash capital increase, the conversion price
should be adjusted in accordance with the Article 11 of
the first domestic unsecured conversion corporate bond
issuance and conversion regulations. Hence, the
conversion price has been adjusted from NT$55 to
NT$54.4 from February 25, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Chien Shing Harbour Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 01:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 903 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net income 2020 222 M 7,97 M 7,97 M
Net Debt 2020 3 660 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 4 081 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yan Ming Chen General Manager & Director
Hsiu Pao Chen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yin Hai Chen Chairman
Yuan Yun Mo Independent Director
Chen Huan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.-6.68%147
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.11.31%22 342
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-0.90%19 615
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED11.97%7 718
MISC BERHAD0.00%7 519
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.85%5 659