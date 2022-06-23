Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8367   TW0008367004

CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.

(8367)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
36.40 TWD   -5.45%
04:55aCHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the price adjustment of company's first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds conversion.
PU
06/17CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE : To announce the company set the distribution date of cash dividends and the period for the suspension of conversion of domestic convertible corporate bonds.
PU
06/17Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on July 28,2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the price adjustment of company's first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds conversion.

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO. , LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:30:46
Subject 
 To announce the price adjustment of company's
first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds
conversion.
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/23
2.Company name:Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Adjust the conversion price in
accordance with the issuance and conversion measures of
company's first domestic unsecured convertible corporate
bond.
6.Countermeasures:Due to the distribution of cash dividends
of ordinary shares by the company, the conversion price
should be adjusted according to Article 11 of the first
domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond issuance
and conversion measures. The conversion price of one
unsecured conversion of corporate bonds was adjusted
from NT$54.4 to NT$50.50
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

Chien Shing Harbour Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 449 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net income 2021 576 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2021 4 301 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 3 193 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yen-Ming Chen General Manager & Director
Hsiu Pao Chen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yin Hai Chen Chairman
Yuan Yun Mo Independent Director
Chen Huan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO.,LTD.-32.47%107
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.20%20 219
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-8.49%18 046
MISC BERHAD0.14%7 163
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.46%6 337
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-8.80%5 018