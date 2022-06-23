Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the price adjustment of company's first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds conversion.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/23 2.Company name:Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Adjust the conversion price in accordance with the issuance and conversion measures of company's first domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond. 6.Countermeasures:Due to the distribution of cash dividends of ordinary shares by the company, the conversion price should be adjusted according to Article 11 of the first domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond issuance and conversion measures. The conversion price of one unsecured conversion of corporate bonds was adjusted from NT$54.4 to NT$50.50 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO