Chien Shing Harbour Service : To announce the price adjustment of company's first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds conversion.
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: CHIEN SHING HARBOUR SERVICE CO. , LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:30:46
Subject
To announce the price adjustment of company's
first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds
conversion.
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/23
2.Company name:Chien Shing Harbour Service Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Adjust the conversion price in
accordance with the issuance and conversion measures of
company's first domestic unsecured convertible corporate
bond.
6.Countermeasures:Due to the distribution of cash dividends
of ordinary shares by the company, the conversion price
should be adjusted according to Article 11 of the first
domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond issuance
and conversion measures. The conversion price of one
unsecured conversion of corporate bonds was adjusted
from NT$54.4 to NT$50.50
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO
Chien Shing Harbour Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.