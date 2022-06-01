Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2025   TW0002025004

CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.

(2025)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
5.930 TWD   -0.67%
07:02aCHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL : Announce the disposal of immovable property by the Company
PU
05/13Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. Appoints Ye,Zhi-Guan as Deputy General Manager
CI
Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announce the disposal of immovable property by the Company

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 18:53:53
Subject 
 Announce the disposal of immovable property
by the Company
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Tainan City, Annan District,
Caohu Section 601, 601-1, 601-2 and other 3 land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
The area of Caohu Section 601 is 126.43 square meters
The area of Caohu Section 601-1 is 2152.90 square meters
The area of Caohu Section 601-2 is 6572.35 square meters
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Zhongyu Energy Co., Ltd
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NT$390，000，000
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
According to the agreement of sale and purchase of real estate.
Contractual Restrictions and Other Important Contractual Matters:
Seller shall revoke this Agreement within 60 days of signing this
Agreement Prohibited sanctions by the Tainan District Prosecutor's
Office of Taiwan. If the disposition is not revoked within the term,
the seller shall Buyer may terminate this by notifying Buyer 15 days
before the expiry of the Term, and Buyer may (1) terminate this by
notifying Seller in writing Sale and Purchase Agreement; or (2) to
extend the period of 60 days, the seller shall cooperate with the
buyer to sign all necessary documents
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The transaction is decided by both parties.
Reference basis for price determination: Refer to Guo Houcun
Real Estate Appraiser's Office Decision-making unit: Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Professional Appraiser Firm: Guo Houcun Real
Estate Appraiser Firm
Estimate: 495,76,652
11.Name of the professional appraiser:GUO,HOU-CUN
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(92) Tai Nei Zi No. 000120
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Disposition of investment immovable property
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/11
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/05/11
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
