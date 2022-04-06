Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced that the Company's listed securities continue to be listed as a change in trading methods, And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method
04/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
12:27:51
Subject
Announced that the Company's listed securities
continue to be listed as a change in trading methods,
And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method
Date of events
2022/04/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 1
Statement
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/04/01
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:
The accountant has issued an audit report that there is no material
uncertainty in the ability to continue to operate, and the company
has complied Paragraph 3 of Article 49, Paragraph 2, of the Business
Rules of the Taiwan tock Exchange Co., Ltd. has not yet been met
Article 49, Paragraph 2, Paragraph 1, and Article 49-2,Paragraph 2,
Article 2,Of the Business Rules of Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd
Paragraph 4 provides for the handling of the case.
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):Change the trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/04/07
5.Countermeasures:Since April 7, 2011, the Company's listed securities
continue to be listed as a change in trading methods.And adopt the
sub-order collection auction trading method.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:no.
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA
CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.