  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2025   TW0002025004

CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.

(2025)
Summary 
Summary

Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced that the Company's listed securities continue to be listed as a change in trading methods, And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method

04/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 12:27:51
Subject 
 Announced that the Company's listed securities
continue to be listed as a change in trading methods,
And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method
Date of events 2022/04/01 To which item it meets paragraph 1
Statement 
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/04/01
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:
The accountant has issued an audit report that there is no material
uncertainty in the ability to continue to operate, and the company
has complied Paragraph 3 of Article 49, Paragraph 2, of the Business
Rules of the Taiwan tock Exchange Co., Ltd. has not yet been met
Article 49, Paragraph 2, Paragraph 1, and Article 49-2,Paragraph 2,
Article 2,Of the Business Rules of Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd
Paragraph 4 provides for the handling of the case.
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):Change the trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/04/07
5.Countermeasures:Since April 7, 2011, the Company's listed securities
continue to be listed as a change in trading methods.And adopt the
sub-order collection auction trading method.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:no.
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA

Disclaimer

CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 804 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -7,31 M -7,31 M
Net Debt 2020 809 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 617 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuo Tang Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Li Yun Chiu Head-Finance & Accounting
Ying Ying Yang Independent Director
Tsung Heng Liu Independent Director
Yi Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.-4.49%56
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-4.05%24 043
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.79%23 378
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION10.89%21 101
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-19.71%16 048
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.37%15 698