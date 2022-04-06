Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced that the Company's listed securities continue to be listed as a change in trading methods, And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method

Statement

1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/04/01 2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange: The accountant has issued an audit report that there is no material uncertainty in the ability to continue to operate, and the company has complied Paragraph 3 of Article 49, Paragraph 2, of the Business Rules of the Taiwan tock Exchange Co., Ltd. has not yet been met Article 49, Paragraph 2, Paragraph 1, and Article 49-2,Paragraph 2, Article 2,Of the Business Rules of Taiwan Stock Exchange Co., Ltd Paragraph 4 provides for the handling of the case. 3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method", "trading suspension", or "delisting"):Change the trading method 4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting of shares (merged case):2022/04/07 5.Countermeasures:Since April 7, 2011, the Company's listed securities continue to be listed as a change in trading methods.And adopt the sub-order collection auction trading method. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:no. 7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA