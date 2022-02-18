Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced the Company's financial information related to highly liquid assets and short-term borrowings for January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18 2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to Letter NO.0981804455 of Taiwan Securities Zhizi dated December 1,2009,the Company announced the details of highly liquid assets and short-term borrowings for January 2022. 3.Financial information date:11101 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):558,560 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):64,856 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):53,718 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):0 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):511,988 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0 12.Countermeasures:The Company's comprehensive working capital loan contract with the bank has been renewed. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:no.