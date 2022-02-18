Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2025   TW0002025004

CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.

(2025)
Summary 
Summary

Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced the Company's financial information related to highly liquid assets and short-term borrowings for January 2022

02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/18 Time of announcement 15:19:02
Subject 
 Announced the Company's financial information
related to highly liquid assets and short-term
borrowings for January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to Letter NO.0981804455
of Taiwan Securities Zhizi dated December 1,2009,the
Company announced the details of highly liquid assets
and short-term borrowings for January 2022.
3.Financial information date:11101
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):558,560
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):64,856
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):53,718
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):511,988
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The Company's comprehensive working
capital loan contract with the bank has been renewed.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:no.

Disclaimer

CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 804 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -7,52 M -7,52 M
Net Debt 2020 809 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 541 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuo Tang Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Li Yun Chiu Head-Finance & Accounting
Ying Ying Yang Independent Director
Tsung Heng Liu Independent Director
Yi Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.-8.97%55
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.3.21%26 221
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.76%20 417
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.57%19 609
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.15.19%19 255
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-6.45%18 564