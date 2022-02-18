Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announced the Company's financial information related to highly liquid assets and short-term borrowings for January 2022
02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/18
Time of announcement
15:19:02
Subject
Announced the Company's financial information
related to highly liquid assets and short-term
borrowings for January 2022
Date of events
2022/02/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to Letter NO.0981804455
of Taiwan Securities Zhizi dated December 1,2009,the
Company announced the details of highly liquid assets
and short-term borrowings for January 2022.
3.Financial information date:11101
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):558,560
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):64,856
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):53,718
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):511,988
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The Company's comprehensive working
capital loan contract with the bank has been renewed.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:no.
