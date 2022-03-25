Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved not to pay dividends
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:26:40
Subject
Announces that the Board of Directors of the
Company has resolved not to pay dividends
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:no
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000
CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.