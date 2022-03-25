Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2025   TW0002025004

CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.

(2025)
Summary 
Summary

Chien Shing Stainless Steel : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved not to pay dividends

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:26:40
Subject 
 Announces that the Board of Directors of the
Company has resolved not to pay dividends
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:no
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000

Disclaimer

CSSSC – Chien Shing Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 804 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2020 -210 M -7,31 M -7,31 M
Net Debt 2020 809 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 662 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuo Tang Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Li Yun Chiu Head-Finance & Accounting
Ying Ying Yang Independent Director
Tsung Heng Liu Independent Director
Yi Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.-1.83%58
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-6.70%23 273
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.03%22 155
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION13.15%21 550
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-19.35%16 310
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.99%14 526