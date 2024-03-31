Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co.,Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CNY 7,220.95 million compared to CNY 6,266.79 million a year ago. Revenue was CNY 7,220.95 million compared to CNY 6,266.79 million a year ago.

Net income was CNY 803.93 million compared to CNY 451.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.49 compared to CNY 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.49 compared to CNY 0.27 a year ago.