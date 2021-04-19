Log in
    600988   CNE000001H94

CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.

(600988)
Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining : China's Chifeng Jilong walks away from deal to buy Ghana gold mine

04/19/2021 | 08:56am EDT
(Reuters) - China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining on Monday cancelled an agreement to buy the Bibiani gold mine in Ghana, saying it had not received timely information from the seller about the termination of the mining lease.

Australia-based Resolute Mining agreed to sell Bibiani to Chifeng Jilong for around $105 million in December, apparently extending a flurry of Chinese M&A in the gold mining sector, only to announce last month its lease had been terminated by the Ghanaian government.

The lease was restored last week under terms that did not recognise the sale.

In a filing, Chifeng Jilong said Resolute had been told in a Nov. 6 letter from Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources that the lease had been terminated but "did not disclose" the information.

In a statement shortly afterwards Resolute said it "will continue to consider all options for the successful development or sale of Bibiani and will provide further information in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements, as required."

A Resolute spokeswoman said the company was not available to comment. She did not respond to Reuters' question about Chifeng's claim that Resolute did not disclose the letter from Ghana's mines ministry.

The Chinese firm, which urged Resolute to refund an advance payment of around $5 million, said it only found out about the minister's letter on March 24, when Resolute announced it had received a separate letter from the Ghanaian Minerals Commission saying the lease had been terminated.

The deal would have marked Chifeng Jilong's second overseas acquisition, after it bought a 90% stake in the Sepon gold and copper mine in Laos in 2018.

The company said the cancellation of the Bibiani deal would not adversely affect its overall business development and operations.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Chopra, Susan Fenton and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD. 5.82% 16 End-of-day quote.-10.66%
GOLD 0.04% 1777.626 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 402 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2021 1 463 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 26 623 M 4 083 M 4 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,32 CNY
Last Close Price 16,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bo Gao General Manager & Director
Qiang Zhao CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Jian Hua Wang Chairman
Zeng Xiang Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qin Gui Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-10.66%4 083
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION7.47%26 210
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.98%8 860
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.62%6 091
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK23.51%3 942
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED-7.40%2 822
