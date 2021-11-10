Log in
Egypt's Sawiris looks to battery metals, awaits nod on gold concessions

11/10/2021 | 01:00pm EST
DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris said on Wednesday he was looking to diversify his interests into sought-after battery metals and was confident that five new gold prospecting and mining concessions in Egypt would soon be approved.

His gold fund has agreed to sell its controlling stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd, one of three gold companies under its control, to China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd . The Chinese company said on Nov. 1 it had agreed to buy Golden Star for $291 million.

"The new funds and the cash coming from the sale will be reinvested," Sawiris told Reuters in an interview at a real estate exhibition in Dubai. "We're trying a bit to diversify into other metals near gold. We're looking at nickel and zinc and titanium and lithium - battery materials."

"So the fund will also be looking at these opportunities, and we're also continuing to do its traditional work, acquiring gold assets and building them up into much bigger companies."

Sawiris, one of Egypt's richest men, changed the structure of his gold mining company La Mancha this summer to bring other investors into the $1.4 billion fund.

The Egyptian government, hoping to unlock vast untapped mineral resources, last year overhauled its mining regulations to make prospecting more appealing to investors.

This included the elimination of a law requiring exploration and mining companies to form joint ventures with the government and the capping of state royalties at 20%.

Sawiris, among the world's top investors in gold, said he hoped that the cost of land rents during exploration would also be addressed.

"Investors are willing to pay once they have a find because they know they have income coming," he said.

Sawiris's London-listed company Altus Strategies was one of 11 awarded 82 exploration blocks in Egypt in an initial government bid round in November 2020. It bid for another five concession areas in a second round this year.

"It means our appetite is very open. Our companies are very bullish," Sawiris said.

He was also bullish on Sudan, one of Africa’s biggest gold producers, which is trying to earn much needed foreign currency by cracking down on illegal mining and opening up trade in the precious metal.

"We are not frightened by the political risks or the turmoil there, and we are very keen to come in," Sawiris said.

"Of course the government has to be there and preparing all the laws necessary for investment and all the concessions. But this is one of our main areas." (Writing by Patrick Werr;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC -2.08% 70.5 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD. 3.35% 17.59 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. 0.43% 4.62 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
All news about CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 4 349 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2021 1 307 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 536 M 4 466 M 4 469 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,59 CNY
Average target price 18,72 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Gao General Manager & Director
Jin Qian Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qiang Zhao Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xue Sheng Fu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiao Zhao Lv Vice Chairman & President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-1.79%4 320
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION13.55%27 791
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.88%8 413
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC13.17%6 700
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-2.95%6 484
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-21.24%5 304