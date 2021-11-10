Egypt's Sawiris looks to battery metals, awaits nod on gold concessions

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian businessman Naguib
Sawiris said on Wednesday he was looking to diversify his
interests into sought-after battery metals and was confident
that five new gold prospecting and mining concessions in Egypt
would soon be approved.
His gold fund has agreed to sell its controlling stake in
Golden Star Resources Ltd, one of three gold companies under its
control, to China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd
. The Chinese company said on Nov. 1 it had agreed to
buy Golden Star for $291 million.
"The new funds and the cash coming from the sale will be
reinvested," Sawiris told Reuters in an interview at a real
estate exhibition in Dubai. "We're trying a bit to diversify
into other metals near gold. We're looking at nickel and zinc
and titanium and lithium - battery materials."
"So the fund will also be looking at these opportunities,
and we're also continuing to do its traditional work, acquiring
gold assets and building them up into much bigger companies."
Sawiris, one of Egypt's richest men, changed the structure
of his gold mining company La Mancha this summer to bring other
investors into the $1.4 billion fund.
The Egyptian government, hoping to unlock vast untapped
mineral resources, last year overhauled its mining regulations
to make prospecting more appealing to investors.
This included the elimination of a law requiring exploration
and mining companies to form joint ventures with the government
and the capping of state royalties at 20%.
Sawiris, among the world's top investors in gold, said he
hoped that the cost of land rents during exploration would also
be addressed.
"Investors are willing to pay once they have a find because
they know they have income coming," he said.
Sawiris's London-listed company Altus Strategies was
one of 11 awarded 82 exploration blocks in Egypt in an initial
government bid round in November 2020. It bid for
another five concession areas in a second round this year.
"It means our appetite is very open. Our companies are very
bullish," Sawiris said.
He was also bullish on Sudan, one of Africa’s biggest gold
producers, which is trying to earn much needed foreign currency
by cracking down on illegal mining and opening up trade in the
precious metal.
"We are not frightened by the political risks or the turmoil
there, and we are very keen to come in," Sawiris said.
"Of course the government has to be there and preparing all
the laws necessary for investment and all the concessions. But
this is one of our main areas."
(Writing by Patrick Werr;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)