Chiho Environmental : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF ASSETS

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 25 December 2020, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as the Seller, entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement with the Buyers, pursuant to which the Seller has conditionally agreed to sell and the Buyers have conditionally agreed to purchase the Disposal Assets at the Consideration of US$13.2 million (equivalent to approximately HK$103 million).

DISPOSAL ASSETS AND RATIONALE OF TRANSACTION

The Company is an investment holding company with principal business in the resources recycling, involving recycling of mixed metal, end-of-life vehicle (ELV), waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), wasted lubricant oil recycling and production of secondary aluminium ingots. The Company has operations in Asia, Europe and North America.

The Company operates several yards in the US, including three shredder facilities. To enhance the performance of the US business, the Company has reviewed its geographic footprint and decided to strategically refocus on its Southwest operations and divest the Disposal Assets. The Disposal Assets include certain properties, equipment, and inventory of the shredder facility that the Company owns and operate in Girard, Ohio, Pennsylvania. After the divestment, the Company will cease to own and operate the Girard shredder facility.

The Board is of the view that the Transaction may allow the Group to divert resources to better performing assets. The proceeds from the sale will be primarily used to repay existing local bilateral bank loans secured over the Disposal Assets, hence reducing loans and financial expenses.

PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION

The Seller is Liberty Iron & Metal, Inc., an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The buyers are Chloe Girard, LLC ("Metalico Girard"), and Metalico Youngstown, Inc. ("Metalico Youngstown") (Metalico Girard and Metalico Youngstown are collectively known as the "Buyers"). The Buyers are part of the group of Ye Chiu Metal Recycling (China) Ltd. (the "YeChiu Group") (listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code 601388), one of the largest secondary aluminium producer globally, and operate shredder operations also in Ohio.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, each of the Buyers and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) as at the date of this announcement.