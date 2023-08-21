Chilco River Holdings Provides Strategic Update to Shareholders

Company is in a Perfect Position to Capitalize on Market Disrupting Opportunities within the Food, Beverage and Mining Industries in 2023

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC: CRVH), a multifaceted holding company with interests in both established and emerging growth companies and brands within the commercial, food, and beverage sectors, is pleased to provide shareholders and interested parties with an update on company progress and insights into the next phase of its strategic growth plan.

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "2023 has been a bustling year for us, marked by pivotal corporate decisions aimed at bolstering our transparency and reporting. We've also made significant strides towards achieving our key business objectives. Below are some of our most notable actions, accomplishments, and milestones for the year thus far."

We concluded our Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") Audit conducted by Gries & Associates. The PCAOB, established by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, supervises the audits of public companies to ensure transparency, accuracy, and the interests of investors.

We took steps to upgrade our listing, submitting documentation to the OTC Markets for a move to the OTCQB, a platform catering to developing companies both in the U.S. and internationally.

In the coming weeks, Chilco River will kickstart the application process for a Tier 2 Regulation A (" Reg-A ") status. This exemption will potentially allow us to raise up to $75 million over a 12-month period.

New Partnership Opportunities in Mining: We are thrilled to disclose that Chilco River is in advanced discussions with a top-tier iron ore mining entity. Renowned for their extensive proven reserves and ready-for-sale iron ore stockpiles, this potential alliance aligns seamlessly with our vision for diversified growth. We anticipate this venture to reinforce our global standing, offering substantial mutual benefits.

Furthermore, Chilco River is on the verge of onboarding a fresh Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and an adept marketing team. With a focus on rejuvenating our corporate image through a revamped website, logo, and branding strategy, this team promises groundbreaking artificial intelligence ("AI") expertise that we're keen to harness. Enhanced engagement via social media channels is also on the agenda, aiming to foster stronger ties with our clientele, collaborators, and investors.

On the operational front, a hunt is underway for a new Chief Operations Officer (COO) to spearhead our most ambitious ventures in the food and beverage domain. We are fervently scouting opportunities to break into the liquor and spirits sectors, be it through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, or in-house brand incubation. Expect a detailed update on these endeavors in the forthcoming weeks.

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer, wrapped up with, "Our strategic positioning allows us to optimally leverage market trends. We eagerly await sharing more about our evolving projects and continued growth with our esteemed shareholders."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

A multifaceted holding company dedicated to investing in growth-oriented companies and brands across commercial, food, and beverage sectors.

Website: http://www.crvholdingsinc.com

