Power Nickel : 2021 Q4 Financial Statement

POWER NICKEL INC.

(FORMERLY CHILEAN METALS INC.) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Power Nickel Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Power Nickel Inc. (formerly Chilean Metals Inc.) and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of cash flows, and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' deficiency for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as of that date, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Chris Milios.

McGovern Hurley LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants Licensed Public Accountants

Toronto, Ontario

May 2, 2022

Power Nickel Inc.

Formerly Chilean Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETSCurrent assets

Cash

Amounts receivable (note 12) Due from related party (note 12) Advances, prepaid expenses and deposits

$

1,176,687

$ 179,272

102,688 194,301

54,471 60,662

57,025 50,054

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Equipment (note 4)

1,390,871 484,289

12,883 18,403

Total assets

$

1,403,754

$ 502,692

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 12 and 14)

Due to related parties (note 12)

Flow-through liability (note 8 and 14)

Debentures payable (note 6)

Advances from shareholders (note 12)

$

1,105,148

$ 1,118,560

- 39,084

219,722 703,363

- -7,000 7,000

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Debenture payable (note 6)

Other liabilities (note 7)

2,035,233

1,164,644

- 585,836

55,464 69,554

Total liabilities

2,090,697 1,820,034

Shareholders' deficiency

Issued capital (note 8) Contributed surplus Warrants (note 10) Deficit

68,376,098 58,328,714

5,201,630 4,096,158

1,290,088 1,611,502

(75,554,759) (65,353,716)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(686,943) (1,317,342)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

$

1,403,754

$

502,692

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (notes 5 and 14)

On behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Terry Lynch" Terry Lynch, Director

(Signed) "Peter Kent" Peter Kent, Director

The notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

