Power Nickel : 2021 Q4 MD&A

Power Nickel Inc.

(Formerly Chilean Metals Inc.) Management Discussion and Analysis Year ended December 31, 2021

Dated - May 2, 2022

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated as of May 2, 2022, supplements the consolidated financial statements of Power Nickel Inc. (formerly Chilean Metals Inc; the "Company") and the notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Company's consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in this MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Information contained herein is presented as of May 2, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and Santiago Stock Exchange, Venture Market. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the offices of the Company or from www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.powernickel.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors Potential of the Company's properties to contain economic deposits of any precious and base metals discovered Financing will be available for future exploration and development of the Company's properties; the actual results of the Company's exploration and development activities will be favourable; operating, exploration and development costs will not exceed the Company's expectations; the Company will be able to retain and attract skilled staff; all requisite regulatory and governmental approvals for exploration projects and other operations will be received on a timely basis upon terms acceptable to the Company, and applicable political and economic conditions are favourable to the Company; the price of precious and base metals and applicable interest and exchange rates will be favourable to the Company; no title disputes exist with respect to the Company's properties Price volatility of precious and base metals; uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data and confirming title to acquired properties; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; availability of financing for and actual results of the Company's exploration and development activities; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled staff; availability of permits The Company has no source of revenue and it will require additional cash resources to meet its administrative overhead and maintain its mineral investments for the next twelve months, starting from December 31, 2021 The Company expects to incur further losses in the development of its business and will need to raise additional financing to meet its financial requirements The operating and exploration activities of the Company for the next twelve months and beyond, starting from December 31, 2021, and the costs associated therewith, will be consistent with the Company's current expectations; debt and equity markets, exchange and interest rates and other applicable economic conditions are favourable to the Company Changes in debt and equity markets; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; changes in the operations currently planned; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic conditions The Company's ability to carry out anticipated exploration and maintenance on its property interests and its anticipated use of cash The exploration and maintenance activities of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the costs associated therewith, will be consistent with the Company's current expectations; debt and equity markets, exchange and interest rates and other applicable economic conditions are favourable to the Company Changes in debt and equity markets; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; increases in costs; changes in the operations currently planned; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic conditions; receipt of applicable permits Sensitivity instrumentsanalysisoffinancial Foreign exchange rates will not be subject to change in excess of plus or minus 1% Changes fluctuationsinexchangerate

Plans, costs, timing and capital for future exploration and development of the Company's property interests, including the costs and potential impact of complying with existing and proposed laws and regulations Financing will be available for the Company's exploration and development activities and the results thereof will be favourable; actual operating and exploration costs will be consistent with the Company's current expectations; the Company will be able to retain and attract skilled staff; all applicable regulatory and governmental approvals for exploration projects and other operations will be received on a timely basis upon terms acceptable to the Company; the Company will not be adversely affected by market competition; debt and equity markets, exchange and interest rates and other applicable economic and political conditions are favourable to the Company; the price of precious and base metals will be favourable to the Company; no title disputes exist with respect to the Company's properties Price volatility of any mineral discovered, changes in debt and equity markets; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data and confirming title to acquired properties; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled staff; availability of permits; market competition Management's outlook regarding future trends, including the future price of any precious and base metals discovered and availability of future financing Financing will be available for the Company's exploration and operating activities; the price of applicable minerals will be favourable to the Company Price volatility of any precious and base metals discovered; changes in debt and equity markets; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; availability of financing Prices and price volatility precious and base metals for The price of precious and base metals will be favourable; debt and equity markets, interest and exchange rates and other economic factors which may impact the price of precious and base metals will be favourable Changes in debt and equity markets and the spot price of precious and base metals, if available; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please, in addition, also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Additionally, it is Management's responsibility to ensure the Company complies with the laws and regulations applicable to its activities.

The Company's Management is held accountable to the Board of Directors ("Directors"), each member of which is elected annually by the shareholders of the Company. The Directors are responsible for reviewing and approving the financial statements and the MD&A. Responsibility for the review and approval of the Company's financial statements and MD&A is delegated by the Directors to the Audit Committee, which is composed of three directors. Additionally, the Audit Committee pre-approves audit and non-audit services provided by the Company's auditors.

The auditors are appointed annually by the shareholders to conduct an audit of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards. The external auditors have complete access to the Audit Committee to discuss audit, financial reporting and related matters resulting from the annual audit as well as assist the members of the Audit Committee in discharging their corporate governance responsibilities.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Power Nickel Inc. (formerly Chilean Metals Inc.) is a resource exploration company involved in exploring for Nickel Copper, Cobalt, PEG group metals, gold, and silver on its various properties located in Chile, and Canada (Quebec & British Columbia). Exploring in Chile is done through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Chile, being Minera IPBX Limitada ("IPBX"), Minera Tierra de Oro Limitada, Minera Palo Negro Limitada and Minera Sierra Pintada Limitada ("Power Nickel Subsidiaries").

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

As at December 31, 2021, the Company had assets of $1,403,754 and a net deficiency position of $686,943. This compares with assets of $502,692 and a net deficiency position of $1,317,342 at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company had $2,090,697 of liabilities (December 31, 2020 - $1,820,034).

At December 31, 2021, the Company had a working capital deficit of $644,362, compared to working capital deficit of $680,355 at December 31, 2020, a change of $35,993. The Company had cash of $1,176,687 at December 31, 2021, compared to cash of $179,272 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $997,415. The Company needs to secure additional financing to carry on business activities for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 (see below).

QUALIFIED PERSON

Qualified Person Luke van der Meer, P.Geo. (Licence # 37848), Independent Geological Consultant, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

