  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Chilean Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMX   CA1688833047

CHILEAN METALS INC.

(CMX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2023-05-25
0.2500 CAD   +2.04%
10:20aPower Nickel Inc. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series
NE
05/11Power Nickel shares new project potential from high-grade mineral discovery at Nisk property
AQ
05/11Power Nickel Discovers a New High Grade Cu-Pd-Pt-Au-Ag Zone 5km Northeast of its Main Nisk Deposit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Nickel Inc. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

05/29/2023 | 10:20am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - Power Nickel Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 31st, 2023 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/conference/red-cloud-webinar-series/.

Power Nickel is advancing the high grade Nickel Sulfide Project Nisk to a inaugural 43-101 that would establish it as a commercial mine. It’s potential is that it could be much more than just a mine it could be a major mine like a Lynn Lake (22 Million Tons) or Voisey’s (50 Million +tons). Funded for its next 15,000 metre drill program that starts in July with near term catalysts in additional Assay results and an updated 43-101. Did we mention it’s located in the best jurisdiction in mining – Quebec- where federal and provincial incentives provide 2:1 exploration funding and contributions of up to 50% of mine capital cost.

Commodities to be covered: Nickel and other Critical Minerals

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential nickel, copper, gold, and other battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile.On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (formerly called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV)The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometers of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization Ni 43- 101 resource with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial Nisk discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits.Power Nickel announced on June 8th, 2021 that an agreement has been made to complete the 100% acquisition of its Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in a total of 67 million ounces of gold, 569 million ounces of silver, and 27 billion pounds of copper. This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and Magee), and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, which was reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are described to be Polymetallic veins that contain quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold, and plus/minus copper.Power Nickel is also 100 percent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit, which was sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $ 3 million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's first region.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Power Nickel Inc.
Terry Lynch, CEO
(647) 448-8044
terry@powernickel.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,25 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2022 1,27 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart CHILEAN METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Chilean Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 CAD
Average target price 0,44 CAD
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Managers and Directors
Terrence Lynch Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. B. Suttie Chief Financial Officer
Peter Kent Chairman
Greg McKenzie Independent Director
Les James Mallard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILEAN METALS INC.31.58%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.31%140 789
RIO TINTO PLC-15.06%101 872
GLENCORE PLC-23.50%64 847
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 022
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.44%36 279
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
