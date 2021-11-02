Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk" TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has received and approved a 3D Litho-StructuralReport on the Nisk project in James Bay from 3DGeo-SolutionInc. ("3DGS"), an expert in 3D modeling and Mineral Resource Estimation. The report identified a prospective set of targets that is felt will give the best potential to expand the Nisk historical deposit. The resource estimates at the Nisk project are of historic nature and the Company's geology team has not completed sufficient work to confirm a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource. Therefore, caution is appropriate since these historic estimates cannot, and should not be relied on. For merely informational purposes see Table 1. Table -1: Historical Resource Estimate figures for respective confidence categories at the NISK-1 deposit, After RSW Inc 2009: Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec.

The information regarding the NISK-1 deposit was derived from the technical report titled "Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec" dated December 2009. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the mineral resource estimates described above are set out in the technical report. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel, formerly Chilean Metals is focused on confirming and expanding its current high-gradenickel-copper PGE mineralization historical resource by preparing a new Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, identifying additional high-grade mineralization, and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries to be used in the electric vehicles industry. 3DGS recommended an initial drill program of around 4000 metres covering approximately 15 holes ranging in depth from 80 metres to 500 metres. Following the drill program, 3DGSwill be responsible to prepare the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report. Nisk has four distinct target areas covering over 7 Kilometres of strike length.

While Nickel Sulphate discoveries globally tend to come in clusters the focus of the initial Power Nickel campaign will be drilling on the Nisk Main target and the Nisk West target where the previous exploration had identified mineralized high-grade nickel zones. In the future, it is anticipated that Power Nickel will test the east and west "Wildcat Targets". In the picture below we highlight some of the high-grade intercepts identified from the historical drilling on the project.

The picture below shows high-grade ore shoots identified from the Nickel-metal factor numerical model. The drill program will test these most prospective areas.

It is anticipated that the drilling program will begin in early November and be about 4 weeks in duration. All drilling permits have been received and drilling contracts are in place. Company CEO and Director Mr. Terry Lynch stated, "It is rare to find a project with a historical resource with an almost 2% Nickel EQ (at current price Nickel, Copper, Cobalt and Palladium price curves- Oct 29, 2021) that we believe has a credible chance to become a mine. The electrification movement in Automobiles and Industry is growing more and more every day and this growth will be very supportive to the Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, and Palladium markets. We look forward to concentrating our efforts on NISK and moving it from Historical resource through the mine development process as quickly as possible. We are excited about the 3D Model of the Nisk project and the 4,000 metre drill program we have outlined." About Power Nickel Inc. Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold and battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile. On February 1, 2021 Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE:TSXV)

