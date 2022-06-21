Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chill Brands Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC

(HNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
2.250 GBX    0.00%
02:14aCHILL BRANDS : Admission of Open Offer Shares
PU
05/09Shaftesbury, CapCo Proposed Merger Makes Logical Sense
DJ
04/19Chill Brands Group PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chill Brands : Admission of Open Offer Shares

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 June 2022

Chill Brands Group plc

("Chill Brands" or the "Company")

Admission of Open Offer Shares

Total Voting Rights

(London, UK, 21 June, 2022) Chill Brands, the international consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to confirm the admission today of the 1,768,345 new Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each (Ordinary Shares) issued in conjunction with its recent open offer to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and to listing in the Standard Segment of the Financial Conduct Authoritys (FCA) Official List ("Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 243,605,305 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right, not 243,605,078 as stated on 17 June 2022; this previous number had not included the 227 new Ordinary Shares announced on 27 May 2022. There are no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights will be 243,605,305 and this figure may be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc (LSE: CHLL, OTCQB: CHBRF) is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the US, where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its products, channelling visitors to its landmark chill.com website.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement is also available on the Companys website athttp://www.chillbrandsgroup.com

Media enquiries:

Chill Brands Group plc

contact@chillbrandsgroup.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor (Corporate Finance)
Kelly Gardiner (Equity Sales)


Disclaimer

Chill Brands Group plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
02:14aCHILL BRANDS : Admission of Open Offer Shares
PU
05/09Shaftesbury, CapCo Proposed Merger Makes Logical Sense
DJ
04/19Chill Brands Group PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/19Chill Brands Group PLC Announces Management Changes
CI
03/04FTSE 100 Ends Friday Down as Russian Invasion of Ukraine Continues
DJ
03/04UK Economic Growth Set to Halve in 2022, Study Suggests
DJ
03/04FTSE 100 Hits 2.5-Month Low on Ukraine Worries
DJ
02/09Chill Brands Group Finalizes U.S. Product Procurement Partnership with Fabric
CI
01/28FTSE 100 Closes Lower on Inflation, Rising Interes Rates
DJ
01/28FTSE Down, Long Gilts Could Remain in Sweet Spot
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,32 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2021 -4,85 M -5,94 M -5,94 M
Net cash 2021 0,25 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,48 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 110x
EV / Sales 2021 525x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chill Brands Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Sommerton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Taylor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Russo Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Schrader Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC-85.71%7
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-48.34%573
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-65.20%433
AYR WELLNESS INC.-65.88%343
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-44.59%296
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-58.40%57