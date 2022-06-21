Chill Brands : Admission of Open Offer Shares

21 June 2022

Chill Brands Group plc

("Chill Brands" or the "Company")

Admission of Open Offer Shares

Total Voting Rights

(London, UK, 21 June, 2022) Chill Brands, the international consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to confirm the admission today of the 1,768,345 new Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each (Ordinary Shares) issued in conjunction with its recent open offer to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and to listing in the Standard Segment of the Financial Conduct Authoritys (FCA) Official List ("Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 243,605,305 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right, not 243,605,078 as stated on 17 June 2022; this previous number had not included the 227 new Ordinary Shares announced on 27 May 2022. There are no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights will be 243,605,305 and this figure may be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc (LSE: CHLL, OTCQB: CHBRF) is an international company focused on the development, production, and distribution of best-in-class hemp-derived CBD products, tobacco alternatives and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. The Company operates primarily in the US, where its products are distributed online and via some of the nation's most recognizable convenience retail outlets. The Group's strategy is anchored around lifestyle marketing that is designed to enhance the popularity of its products, channelling visitors to its landmark chill.com website.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement is also available on the Companys website athttp://www.chillbrandsgroup.com

Media enquiries: