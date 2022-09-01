Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chill Brands Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC

(HNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
3.100 GBX   -1.59%
01:01pCHILL BRANDS : AGM Form of Proxy 2022
PU
01:01pCHILL BRANDS : Proposed Amended Articles of Association
PU
12:41pCHILL BRANDS : Articles of Association
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chill Brands : Articles of Association

09/01/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Originally incorporated with the company name: Highlands Natural Resources

PLC

Company name changed to:

  • Zoetic International PLC on 4 September 2019; and
  • Chill Brands Group PLC on 13 August 2021

*Company name changed to:

-Zoetic International PLC on 4 September 2019; and -Chill Brands Group PLC on 13 August 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chill Brands Group plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 16:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
01:01pCHILL BRANDS : AGM Form of Proxy 2022
PU
01:01pCHILL BRANDS : Proposed Amended Articles of Association
PU
12:41pCHILL BRANDS : Articles of Association
PU
12:31pCHILL BRANDS : AGM Notice 2022
PU
08/18FTSE 100 Falls After Fed Minutes
DJ
08/18Chill Brands Group Signs US Product Distribution Deal With Bellator
MT
08/18CHILL BRANDS : CBD Distribution Support
PU
08/03Chill Brands Group to Halt Tobacco-Free Nicotine Products Sales in US; Shares Fall 8%
MT
08/03CHILL BRANDS : Update on Synthetic Nicotine Products
PU
08/03Chill Brands to Pull Tobacco-Free Nicotine Products from Sale in US
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,32 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net income 2021 -4,85 M -5,59 M -5,59 M
Net cash 2021 0,25 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,72 M 8,99 M 8,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 110x
EV / Sales 2021 525x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chill Brands Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Sommerton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Taylor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Russo Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Schrader Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC-80.00%9
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-22.65%856
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-59.15%508
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-36.04%341
AYR WELLNESS INC.-69.91%304
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-49.99%68