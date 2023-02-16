Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chill Brands Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC

(HNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:27:23 2023-02-16 am EST
3.810 GBX   -1.04%
05:46aChill Brands adds first third-party brand to its online marketplace
AN
05:14aKerry shares climb on profit, revenue jump
AN
2022Chill Brands Group loss narrows but first half revenue plummets
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chill Brands adds first third-party brand to its online marketplace

02/16/2023 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Thursday said products from Mad Tasty, a US-based brand of hemp-infused drinks, are now available for purchase by US consumers on its website.

Shares in the Grand Junction, Colorado-based CBD products company were up 1.3% to 3.90 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

In the coming weeks, Chill Brands and Mad Tasty will engage in various cross-promotional activities to drive engagement and sales. Chill Brands will earn commissions from all sales made on the site.

Chill Brands said it "intends to develop the site as an online destination for sales of unique products while championing categories of in-demand consumer-packaged goods that may be underserved or overly restricted by existing eCommerce marketplace sites."

The company added that it has reached agreement with five additional brands and continues to negotiate with numerous others with a view to selling their products on its marketplace.

Chief Executive Callum Sommerton said: "This is the first visible step towards the creation of a marketplace on Chill.com, which we intend to aggressively develop as a home for novel products, natural ingredients, and compelling brands. Most importantly, this marketplace model will also serve as a scalable new revenue stream that will complement the imminent expansion of our own 'Chill' branded product range."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
05:46aChill Brands adds first third-party brand to its online marketplace
AN
05:14aKerry shares climb on profit, revenue jump
AN
2022Chill Brands Group loss narrows but first half revenue plummets
AN
2022Chill Brands Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022Chill Brands Signs Up New US Retail Partner
MT
2022Chill Brands Group plc Receives Initial Purchase Order Totaling in Excess of $20,000 fr..
CI
2022Chill Brands Group plc Announces Planned Launch of Vape Products
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Goldplat sells shares; Chill Brands starts campaigns
AN
2022FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.7%, Boosted by Banks and Falling Pound
DJ
2022Sterling Faces Hit From Lower-Than-Forecast Rate Rise
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,62 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net income 2022 -5,71 M -6,86 M -6,86 M
Net cash 2022 0,08 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,44 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 525x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chill Brands Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Sommerton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Taylor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Russo Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Schrader Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC97.44%11
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.0.91%260
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-11.22%247
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.13.04%245
AYR WELLNESS INC.-2.44%85
FLORA GROWTH CORP.80.14%61