(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Friday said it received an initial order for its Chill ZERO nicotine-free vapour products from the UK's largest category-specific distributor.

The Grand Junction, Colorado-based CBD products company said it reached an agreement with Flawless under which Chill Brands products will be marketed and sold. Flawless supplies over 5,000 wholesale accounts and has over 50,000 active customers, Chill Brands explained.

"The arrangement is expected to significantly increase visibility of the Chill brand as its products become available to the thousands of business and retail customers that use the Flawless distribution platform," Chill Brands said.

Chill Brands Chief Executive Officer Callum Sommerton said: "We are thrilled that our Chill ZERO range of nicotine-free vapes will be carried by Flawless, who are a dominant force in the UK vaping industry. This is another vote of confidence in our product range and we look forward to demonstrating that Chill ZERO is a serious challenger in the buoyant vape market."

Chill Brands shares were 0.4% higher at 4.72 pence each on Friday morning in London.

