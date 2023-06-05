Advanced search
    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC

(HNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:09:20 2023-06-05 am EDT
13.19 GBX   +17.24%
04:56aChill Brands hails agreements to facilitate delivery of products in US
AN
05/18Chill Brands shares soar as it inks deal for UK launch
AN
05/18Chill Brands Group plc Enters into Contract with A Leading Sales, Distribution and Marketing Agent to Launch Its Range of nicotine-Free Vapes Products to the UK Market
CI
Chill Brands hails agreements to facilitate delivery of products in US

06/05/2023 | 04:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Monday said it agreed to relationships with specialist carriers and fulfilment providers for the home delivery of its products in all 50 US states.

Callum Sommerton, chief executive officer of the Grand Junction, Colorado-based cannabidiol products company, said: "This is an important milestone for Chill Brands as we seek to grow our share of the extremely buoyant US vapour market. While we are committed to delivering a satisfying and convenient customer experience, we also prioritise safety and regulatory compliance.

"Our dynamic network of shipping and fulfilment providers will enable us to deploy age-verification protocols and ensure that our vapour products are only sold to adult consumers. We take this responsibility very seriously and view the regulatory environment not as a barrier to growth, but as a catalyst for essential positive change in our industry."

Chill Brands shares rose 14% to 12.85 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,62 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2022 -5,71 M -7,13 M -7,13 M
Net cash 2022 0,08 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 525x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chill Brands Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Sommerton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Taylor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Russo Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Schrader Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC476.92%40
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-33.67%202
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-30.43%156
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-52.73%125
AYR WELLNESS INC.-31.71%59
FLORA GROWTH CORP.1.93%32
