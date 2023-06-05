Chill Brands hails agreements to facilitate delivery of products in US

(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Monday said it agreed to relationships with specialist carriers and fulfilment providers for the home delivery of its products in all 50 US states.

Callum Sommerton, chief executive officer of the Grand Junction, Colorado-based cannabidiol products company, said: "This is an important milestone for Chill Brands as we seek to grow our share of the extremely buoyant US vapour market. While we are committed to delivering a satisfying and convenient customer experience, we also prioritise safety and regulatory compliance.

"Our dynamic network of shipping and fulfilment providers will enable us to deploy age-verification protocols and ensure that our vapour products are only sold to adult consumers. We take this responsibility very seriously and view the regulatory environment not as a barrier to growth, but as a catalyst for essential positive change in our industry."

Chill Brands shares rose 14% to 12.85 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

