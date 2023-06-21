Chill Brands inks deal with Valet Seller to expand Chill website

(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Wednesday said it signed an agreement with Valet Seller to facilitate the onboarding of additional brands to the Chill.com website.

The Colorado, US-based CBD products company said the collaboration with Valet Seller will provide Chill Brands with "ready access to a growing pipeline of new potential brand partners and products."

Valet Seller is a New York-based e-commerce accelerator.

Chill Brands also said on Wednesday, four additional brands have joined the Chill.com website and are ow available for purchase by UK customers. The brands are Hux, Verve, MindPanda and Headstand.

The company is currently in talks with specialist carriers' ad fulfilment providers for the home delivery of its products across the US.

Chief Executive Officer Callum Sommerton said: "We are delighted to be working with Valet Seller and are very enthusiastic about the future of the Chill.com marketplace. This partnership will enable us to bring a wealth of exciting new brands to our customers while enhancing the site's commercial prospects."

Shares in Chill Brands were up 9.6% at 9.10 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

