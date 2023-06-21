Advanced search
    HNR   GB00BWC4X262

CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC

(HNR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:26:11 2023-06-21 am EDT
9.100 GBX   +9.64%
04:18aChill Brands inks deal with Valet Seller to expand Chill website
AN
06/05FTSE 100 down as rally for oil majors loses steam
AN
06/05Stocks green amid UK service sector strength
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chill Brands inks deal with Valet Seller to expand Chill website

06/21/2023 | 04:18am EDT
(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC on Wednesday said it signed an agreement with Valet Seller to facilitate the onboarding of additional brands to the Chill.com website.

The Colorado, US-based CBD products company said the collaboration with Valet Seller will provide Chill Brands with "ready access to a growing pipeline of new potential brand partners and products."

Valet Seller is a New York-based e-commerce accelerator.

Chill Brands also said on Wednesday, four additional brands have joined the Chill.com website and are ow available for purchase by UK customers. The brands are Hux, Verve, MindPanda and Headstand.

The company is currently in talks with specialist carriers' ad fulfilment providers for the home delivery of its products across the US.

Chief Executive Officer Callum Sommerton said: "We are delighted to be working with Valet Seller and are very enthusiastic about the future of the Chill.com marketplace. This partnership will enable us to bring a wealth of exciting new brands to our customers while enhancing the site's commercial prospects."

Shares in Chill Brands were up 9.6% at 9.10 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,62 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net income 2022 -5,71 M -7,28 M -7,28 M
Net cash 2022 0,08 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 525x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Chill Brands Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Sommerton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Taylor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Russo Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Schrader Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHILL BRANDS GROUP PLC325.64%30
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-33.67%205
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-50.91%132
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-45.22%123
AYR WELLNESS INC.-26.22%65
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-20.47%26
